To



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















24 June 2024







Company Announcement No 46/2024

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 21 June 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .





Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments