amana Appoints Jack Saidy as Director of Operations in Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amana, a leading MENA neobroker, has appointed Jack Saidy as Director of Operations to spearhead its operations in Lebanon, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.



Jack Saidy has a strong track record of leadership in financial markets. Previous to joining amana, he held a Director role at Advanced Markets focused on training sales teams and engaging with customers, building his understanding of how to best serve customers in Lebanon and the MENA region. His career in the financial markets spans over 12 years, including a management role at Tickmill, and a previous VP role at amana. His return to amana has been celebrated by the team and allowed for seamless integration into the work culture.

Jack Saidy: “amana offers a premium product with top-notch customer service, support, and ethical trading, filling a market gap in Lebanon. amana allows customers to trade all markets on their platform of choice (app, web, META), while providing 24/6 customer support from our office in downtown Beirut. Regulated by multiple entities including CMA, amana takes additional measures beyond regulatory requirements to promote fair and ethical trading. From highlighting leveraged assets to providing world-class education for free within the app, amana promotes healthy trading and investing practices for the long-term benefit of its customers. This makes me proud to help bring amana to our customers in Lebanon, and fill this market gap.”

amana offers over 5,500 assets on its platforms, allowing customers to trade both physical and leveraged US and MENA shares, commodities, currencies, and more. On amana you can also trade fractional shares of US and MENA stocks.

CEO Muhammad Rasoul: “Hiring Jack and expanding our Lebanon office is a sign of our investment in Lebanon, and our commitment to ensuring our Lebanon customers are getting the level of service they deserve.”

About amana

amana is a leading neobroker in the Middle East. It provides active traders and investors across MENA with direct access to the global and regional financial markets. It operates multiple offices, such as in Beirut, Dubai, and Limassol.

amana is regulated by DFSA in the UAE, the FCA in the UK, CYSEC in Europe, the CMA in Lebanon, the LFSA in Malaysia, and the FSC in Mauritius.

www.amana.app

Contact: Karolina Slowikowska, Director of Communications (karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.com)

Photo:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90384623-94c2-4f7a-987a-a20bd77ab16d