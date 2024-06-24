Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Nydegger



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Blue Genesis AG

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Alain Nydegger

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 67092/12/12

Amendment comment:

Incorrect unit price

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-19

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 5.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2500 Volume weighted average price: 5.64 EUR



