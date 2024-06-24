APAC Data Center Market Landscape 2024-2029 with HPE, IBM, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Arista Networks, & Juniper Networks Dominating the $150+ Billion Industry

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Market Landscape 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC Data Center Market was valued at USD 83.86 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 150.59 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.25%

The APAC data center market hosts several local and global IT infrastructure vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, and others. Vendors continuously invest in innovations in their offerings to meet market demand.

The APAC data center market is one of the major growing data center markets globally, with a higher investment contribution from countries such as Australia, India, China, and Japan, with other countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and New Zealand with steadily rising data center activities.

Malaysia and Indonesia have emerged as the major growing markets in the APAC data center market after a setback in Singapore due to a past moratorium on data center construction. Investment in Singapore is expected to rise again after the government announced a pilot project for data center construction.

Other countries, such as the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, are witnessing a sudden surge in demand, especially from the spillover of demand from Singapore after the moratorium. Countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines are among the markets that are expected to witness a growth rate increase in the coming years.

The APAC data center market has multiple local and global support infrastructure vendors, which has increased its competitiveness. Some major vendors in the APAC data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Rittal, STULZ, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and others. Global general construction contractors such as AECOM, Arup, CSF Group, DSCO Group, NTT Facilities, RED, and others have increased the construction speed, and the availability of a skilled workforce has become easier through multiple organizations.

KEY TRENDS

Increased Digitalization Is Driving the Growth of Data Centers in the APAC Region

The APAC data center market is experiencing expansion, fueled by the widespread digital transformation across the region. The growing digitalization trend is driving a swift surge in demand for data centers, with various regions implementing their digital strategies.

The region's rapid adoption of digital technologies is driven by an increasing demand for improved productivity, optimized resource utilization, and various other advantages. The expansion of 5G connectivity, coupled with the utilization of Big Data and IoT services, further contributes to the ongoing digitalization trend in the area.

China's national development strategy consistently favors the digital economy. In alignment with the 14th Five-Year Plan, China seeks to enhance expertise in critical domains, including quantum information, communications, integrated circuits, sensors, and blockchain. Additionally, it actively promotes emerging technologies such as 6G.

The Indian government initiated the Digital India program, which encompasses multiple government departments and aims to nurture a future of learning and development for India.

Deployment of Edge Data Centers Fueled by Growing 5G Network Connectivity

The adoption of 5G technology is widespread in various countries, including China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. The deployment of 5G in multiple locations is propelled by the need for high computing power and enhanced connectivity standards within data centers.

Some major operators in Hong Kong are China Mobile Hong Kong Ltd, Hong Kong Ltd, SmarTone Mobile Communications Ltd, and Hutchison Telephone Company Ltd.

The government has uniquely agreed with New Zealand's three primary network providers - Spark, 2Degrees, and One New Zealand. This agreement aims to accelerate the deployment of 5G services in approximately 55 rural and regional towns across the country while extending mobile wireless coverage to additional remote areas that currently lack adequate service.

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Fueling the Demand for Efficient Infrastructure

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Servers are available in various types and configurations. Regarding form factors, servers are classified as rack, blade, and tower. The most common servers in the APAC data center market include rack and blade servers from vendors such as Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp.

Vendors have an increasing opportunity to provide lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries for UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, etc.

The APAC data center market is witnessing the adoption of air - and water-based cooling systems, followed by water-based cooling solutions, which are in major demand due to the region's tropical climate.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the APAC data center market?

What is the growth rate of the APAC data center market?

What are the key trends in the APAC data center industry?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center market by 2029?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC data center market by 2029?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $83.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $150.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Micron Technology

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

QNAP

Quantum

Seagate Technology

Super Micro Computer

Toshiba

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

NTT Facilities

PM Group

Studio One Design

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Corgan

CTCI

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

Socomec

Trane

Prominent Data Center Investors

Alibaba Group

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services

China Unicom

China Mobile

Chindata Group

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

NEXTDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

AdaniConneX

BDX

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Edge DC

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Meta

Google

Haoyun Changsheng

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

LG Uplus

MettaDC

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres Group

SpaceDC

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

STACK Infrastructure

SUNeVison Holdings

Sify Technologies

Tencent

Tenglong Holding Group

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

YTL Data Center

New Entrants

Digital Halo

Empyrion DC

Evolution Data Centres

GreenSquareDC

Gaw Capital

Infracrowd Capital

K2 Data Centres

Minoro Energi Indonesia

Nautilus Data Technologies

SC Zeus Data Centers

Regal Orion

YCO Cloud

Yondr

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Investment Opportunities

Investment: Market Size & Forecast

Area: Market Size & Forecast

Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Market Growth Enablers

Market Restraints

Site Selection Criteria

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

