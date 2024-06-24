Histology and Cytology IVD Market Update 2024: Industry Set to Surge with Advancements in Digital Imaging and AI - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Histology and Cytology IVD Market Update, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a competitive analysis of the histology/cytology market from 2023 to 2028. Histology/cytology has been a mainstay of the pathological lab, providing information about cells, tissues and organs.

Competitive analysis is provided for the top five participants in the market. The forecasted market analysis for 2023-2028 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

A variety of diseases can be identified with a histopathological examination. Physicians rely on information from the pathologist as to whether there is cancer present or other disease. The physician bases their treatment and prognosis on the pathological information obtained. Technological advancements have increased the knowledge and understanding of the shape-function relationships within tissues and organs and their relationship to disease.

The industry has forged ahead with new technologies that offer increased accuracy and automated workflow. In the coming years, digital imaging, quantitative microscopy, precision microscopy, artificial intelligence and virtual histology will take the histology/cytology industry to the next level.

As discussed in the report, the histology market is a growing market with much potential. This report only looks at traditional histology. The histology report is segmented into five areas:

Traditional non-PAP Stains

PAP

In situ Hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

HPV

The histology report also examines and profiles five key market participants:

Agilent

Danaher Corporation

Hologic

Illumina

Roche Diagnostics

key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Industry At A Glance

Scope And Methodology

Size And Growth Of The Market

Competitive Outlook

CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW

Overview Of Histology/Cytology

Histology And Cancer

Advanced Analysis Solutions

Laboratory Developed Tests

Ai And Histology

CHAPTER 3: MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

Market Segments

Traditional Tissue Stains

Pap Tests

Immunohistochemistry And In Situ Hybridization

Hpv

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of World (Row)

Competitive Analysis

The Commercial Outlook For Histology

CHAPTER 4: MAJOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Biocare Medical

Biogenex

Danaher Corporation

Hologic

Illumina, Inc

Medimeas

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostic (Roche Tissue Diagnostics)

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

