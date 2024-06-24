Asensus Surgical Announces St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital in Japan to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, today announced that St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital in Japan has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System in the Urology and Gastroenterology/General Surgery department.



"We are excited to collaborate with the St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital to bring our Senhance Surgical System to this innovative institution," said Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. "Powered by our Intelligent Surgical Unit™ with Augmented Intelligence capabilities, this system represents a leap forward, offering surgeons unparalleled real-time insights that leverage the collective expertise from procedures performed around the world."

“The Senhance System's ability to facilitate a seamless integration of human skill with clinical intelligence will be tremendously valuable for our surgeons,” said Dr. Masanori Naito, M.D.,Ph.D. Hospital Vice Director, Head of Gastroenterological & General Surgery. “Our hospital seeks to blend scientific excellence with compassionate, patient-centered care. We look forward to harnessing its capabilities in our GI/General Surgery & Urology specialties as we continue pushing the boundaries of medical innovation.”

The Senhance Surgical System is designed to increase surgeon control and reduce variability through Augmented Intelligence and deep learning capabilities.

About St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital

Our university was founded in 1971 by the devout Catholic Dr. Kamon Akashi. Then-Pope Paul VI took a great interest in the university’s establishment and presented the special gift of a chalice and paten to mark the occasion. Japan’s only medical university with Christian ideals as its founding ethos, our university has so far trained nearly 5,000 physicians filled with the spirit of love and dedicated service. This philosophy—the Marianna Spirit—is reflected not only in the undergraduate educational curriculum but also throughout the care offered at our associated medical facilities and in our specialist postgraduate education and research. It forms the very foundation of our outstanding education, which produces individuals who are both proficient scientists and compassionate physicians. St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital opened in 1987 as part of the Yokohama 21st Century Plan. It is a sophisticated general hospital for the 21st century that actively incorporates the very latest medical care techniques. It also has a tertiary emergency care center capable of dealing with all fields of medicine around the clock.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about Asensus, visit www.asensus.com .

Follow Asensus

Email Alerts: https://ir.asensus.com/email-alerts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asensus-surgical-inc/

X: https://twitter.com/AsensusSurgical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AsensusSurgical

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@asensus_surgical

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital in Japan initiating a program with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether Asensus Surgical can accelerate the adoption of the Senhance Surgical System throughout Japan and other key geographies around the world and whether the Senhance Surgical System will enable St. Marianna University School of Medicine Yokohama City Seibu Hospital to offer surgeons unparalleled real-time insights that leverage the collective expertise from procedures performed around the world. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 22, 2024 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Westwicke

invest@asensus.com

443-213-0499

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Ventresca

Matter Communications

AsensusPR@matternow.com

617-874-5488

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaeea3b9-0c6e-4d0b-b65d-cf0871c00b0c