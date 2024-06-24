GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on March 12, 2024, a cash dividend of $0.115 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2024. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2024.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
