Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on March 12, 2024, a cash dividend of $0.115 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2024. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2024.

 

            











        

            

            
