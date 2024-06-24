Omega Therapeutics Announces Election of Richard N. Kender to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced the election of Richard N. Kender to its Board of Directors following its annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Kender’s industry knowledge and proven expertise in corporate finance and business development spanning both large pharmaceutical and emerging biotech companies will be instrumental in supporting the Company’s business objectives.



“Richard has had a long and impressive career in the industry and brings deep expertise across multiple facets of the pharmaceutical business, as well as experience serving as a director for several public biotech companies,” said Chris Schade, Chairman of the Omega Therapeutics Board of Directors and Growth Partner at Flagship Pioneering. “Omega will greatly benefit from his strategic insights as the Company pursues its ambitious vision of pioneering a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines.”



Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics added, “I am delighted to welcome Richard to the team. Richard is an industry veteran whose wealth of experience and knowledge in corporate finance, business development and strategic licensing will be invaluable as we continue to capitalize on the vast potential of the OMEGA platform and advance our pipeline of novel epigenomic controllers.”

Mr. Kender added, “The potential of epigenomic controllers to modulate nearly any human gene unlocks tremendous opportunities for transformative change across a broad range of diseases. I look forward to working with this accomplished board and management team to help realize the full potential of the OMEGA platform and precision epigenomic control.”

Richard N. Kender is a recognized business leader with an extensive career in the pharmaceutical industry, including 35 years spent at Merck & Co., Inc. During his tenure at Merck, he held various roles across corporate development, including M&A, licensing, financial evaluation and analysis, and global competitive intelligence. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Licensing from 2000 until his retirement in 2013. Over his career, he has been involved in numerous strategic transactions and played an instrumental role in Merck’s acquisition of Schering Plough. Mr. Kender currently serves on the board of directors of Seres Therapeutics, POXEL SA, Longeveron Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics. He received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables precision epigenomic control of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, and multigenic diseases including inflammatory and cardiometabolic conditions.

