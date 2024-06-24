PEAR Health Labs augments Aaptiv with Mobility SmartCoach to boost mobility and musculoskeletal health

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAR Health Labs today detailed Mobility SmartCoach, a forthcoming new digital coaching feature within its Aaptiv app that assesses a user’s current mobility function to create a personalized, adaptable workout plan with ongoing movement progress tracking.

Powered by artificial intelligence technology, Mobility SmartCoach provides targeted exercises based on the results of an eight-point mobility assessment taken periodically by the user. Measuring hip, shoulder and posterior chain mobility, this unique assessment establishes a baseline and mobility score while tracking progression over time. Every six weeks, users retake the assessment and receive updated:

Mobility scores.

Visual mobility maps.

Personalized mobility training plan

Personalized 10-minute mobility workouts to target areas needing improvement.

“Mobility SmartCoach allows anyone to proactively improve their mobility in just 10 minutes a few times a week,” said Bob Allison, founder and CEO of PEAR Health Labs. “Based on movement assessments used by physical therapists, this feature identifies movement limitations early and improves mobility over time to help reduce users’ risk of mobility-related health issues.”

Mobility SmartCoach is part of PEAR Health Labs’ commitment to leveraging advanced technology to provide accessible and engaging digital health and fitness solutions to people of all fitness levels and abilities. By prioritizing accessibility for office workers and seniors, demographics particularly prone to mobility issues, Mobility SmartCoach can prevent pain and reduce the risk of injury while contributing to overall health and wellness. Initially available as a premium feature in Aaptiv’s enterprise and Medicare offering, the science-based solution’s adaptability helps enhance overall strength, balance and stability and supports workplace wellness comprehensively across different sectors of the population, empowering employers to invest in pain and injury prevention.

“The antiquated concept of ‘no pain, no gain’ is ingrained in our collective psyche, unfortunately repelling far too many people from moving because discomfort is no fun,” said Joseph Quinn, VP of product at PEAR Health Labs. “This fully digital feature welcomes those who move minimally back to mobility. Our proprietary training intelligence model interprets results by each body region to provide targeted and appropriate exercises that allow users to be proactive about self-care, safely progress and appreciate their bodies again.”

The launch of Mobility SmartCoach further establishes PEAR Health Labs as a leader in using technology to empower smarter movement and healthier living. For more information about Mobility SmartCoach, Aaptiv and other fitness solutions, visit pearhealthlabs.com or aaptiv.com.





About PEAR Health Labs

PEAR Health Labs (formerly PEAR Sports) is a California-based adaptive digital fitness and wellness coaching company that augments training with technology to build intelligent products and solutions that empower individuals and communities to move smarter. At PEAR Health Labs, we understand that the correct physical activity can strengthen us, reduce and prevent disease, and improve lives. Built on nearly 30 years of evidence-based research, our hyperpersonalized and adaptive digital coaching experiences are biometrically informed and driven by AI and proven sports science, helping individual consumers, employees and insurance plan members live healthier, happier and more active lives. To learn more, please visit pearhealthlabs.com.





About Aaptiv by PEAR Health Labs

Aaptiv is a personalized fitness solution that helps users of all levels take action on their wellness goals. With customized plans, on-demand workouts, and access to an extensive gym network, Aaptiv offers individuals, employers, and Medicare beneficiaries the tools to make fitness an enduring habit. Aaptiv’s AI-curated workouts take “how” out of the equation, allowing users to get started with a routine built for their unique goals and preferences. With Aaptiv, people can work out when they want, where they want, the way they want. To learn more, please visit aaptiv.com.





###



