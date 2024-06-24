Apollo Publishes Annual Sustainability Report: Volume 15, “Driving a More Sustainable Future”

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today published its Annual Sustainability Report: Volume 15, “Driving a More Sustainable Future.”

The report details notable highlights from the past year and milestones for Apollo’s sustainability program. Select examples include the firm's deployment, commitment or arrangement of $10 billion1 towards clean energy and climate investments across asset classes in 2023, advancing progress toward its $50 billion target by 2027, and the commitment of $5.2 million in grants, up from $3 million last year, to 22 organizations sponsored by employees via the Apollo Opportunity Foundation.

Apollo Co-President Scott Kleinman said, “We view the global transition to a cleaner economy and sources of energy as one of the largest strategic business opportunities of our time. I’m proud of the way Apollo and our people have seized this opportunity to reinforce our position as a leading provider of flexible capital and partner of choice. I also look forward to seeing our teams continue to leverage the broader Apollo ecosystem to expand the scope and influence of our efforts to accelerate growth, value and sustainable practices for the benefit of our firm, clients and partners.”

“We continue to drive meaningful advancements to our Sustainability and environmental, social, and governance data reporting processes, build new capabilities across our sustainability team, provide flexible capital solutions to enable corporates to achieve their decarbonization goals, and more,” said Dave Stangis, Apollo’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “With this strong foundation in place, we believe we have a clear understanding of both risks and opportunities, and seek to share actionable information and insights with our investors, partners and Apollo-managed funds’ portfolio companies.”

The report provides a holistic overview of Apollo’s sustainability strategy and progress updates from across the firm, as well as voluntary disclosures informed by the recommendations of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), Global Reporting Index (“GRI”), the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”).

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $671 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For investors please contact:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

communications@apollo.com

_________________

1 Deployment, commitment, or arrangement commensurate with Apollo’s proprietary Climate and Transition Investment Framework, which provides guidelines and metrics with respect to the definition of a climate or transition investment. Reflects (a) for equity investments: (i) total enterprise value at time of signed commitment for initial equity commitments; (ii) additional capital contributions from Apollo funds and co-invest vehicles for follow-on equity investments; and (iii) contractual commitments of Apollo funds and co-invest vehicles at the time of initial commitment for preferred equity investments; (b) for debt investments: (i) total facility size for Apollo originated debt, warehouse facilities, or fund financings; (ii) purchase price on the settlement date for private non-traded debt; (iii) increases in maximum exposure on a period-over-period basis for publicly-traded debt; (iv) total capital organized on the settlement date for syndicated debt; and (v) contractual commitments of Apollo funds and co-invest vehicles as of the closing date for real estate debt; (c) for SPACs, the total sponsor equity and capital organized as of the respective announcement dates; (d) for platform acquisitions, the purchase price on the signed commitment date; and (e) for platform originations, the gross origination value on the origination date. Apollo’s proprietary Climate and Transition Investment Framework is subject to change at any time without notice.