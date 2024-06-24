Office Depot and Telos Corporation Announce New TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Locations

BOCA RATON, Fla. and ASHBURN, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Depot, an operating company of The ODP Corporation and a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education customers live more productive and organized lives, and Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, today announced additional TSA PreCheck enrollment locations with the opening of five new locations at Office Depot retail stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas beginning on June 21, 2024. This follows the previous addition of 20 new locations since May 2024 in states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Washington.

“Aligned with our focus on providing a variety of solutions to our clients, we are excited to partner with Telos Corporation to provide TSA PreCheck enrollment services,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. “Providing the convenience and ease to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program through our nationwide retail store locations is ideal for anyone looking to simplify their air travel experience. We are excited to expand this service, along with other travel essentials, to more stores in the near future.”

“Telos is proud to partner with Office Depot to bring expanded opportunities to enroll or renew for TSA PreCheck to your neighborhood for an easy, convenient enrollment experience,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.

Telos now has 53 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open across the U.S., with 51 locations at Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Office Depot and Telos will continue expanding to additional locations nationwide throughout 2024 and 2025, delivering convenience to consumers through extended hours of operation for TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewals.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through airport security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at passenger checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can start their applications online or schedule an in-person enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized TSA PreCheck Enrollment by Telos website, https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov. Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of current Telos enrollment locations is included below and on the Telos TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/locations.

ARIZONA

OfficeMax: 10100 North 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258

OfficeMax: 245 E Bell Rd, Suite 14, Phoenix, AZ, 85022

OfficeMax: 9580 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85748

CALIFORNIA

Office Depot: 3535 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Office Depot: 5885 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531

Office Depot: 1700 A Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Office Depot: 2301 East Willow, Signal Hill, CA 90755

Office Depot: 3430 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

COLORADO

Office Depot: 1905 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301

Office Depot: 343 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

FLORIDA

Office Depot: 501 N. Orlando Ave, #201, Winter Park, FL 32789

Office Depot: 914 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 1570 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 1940 S. University Dr, Davie, FL 33324

Office Depot: 5500 W. Sample Rd Unit B, Margate, FL 33073

Office Depot: 16000 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Office Depot: 8605 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155

Office Depot: 8950 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33186

Office Depot: 721 N. Alafaya, Orlando, FL 32828

Office Depot: 211 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

Office Depot: 14759 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Office Depot: 1714 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Office Depot: 17081 U.S. Hwy 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757

GEORGIA

OfficeMax: 170 Woodstock Square Ave, Woodstock, GA 30189

MARYLAND

Office Depot: 2401 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401

Office Depot: 618 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21404

NEVADA

Telos Corporation: 1160 N. Towncenter Dr, Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Office Depot: 6980 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Office Depot: 9701 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Office Depot: 2170 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

OfficeMax: 8720 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Office Depot: 5915 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

OfficeMax: 549 N. Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89014

PENNSYLVANIA

OfficeMax: 130 Commerce Blvd, Unit #3, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

OfficeMax: 7231 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149

TENNESSEE

Office Depot: 2312 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Office Depot: 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 105, Franklin, TN 37067

TEXAS

Office Depot: 5205 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040

Office Depot: 19000 Limestone Commercial Dr, Suite 500, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Office Depot: 15375 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, TX 77478

Office Depot: 5300 S MoPac Expy, #101, Austin, TX 78749

Office Depot: 7777 N. Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

Office Depot: 1751 N Central Expy, Bldg H, McKinney, TX 75069

Office Depot: 4615 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521

OfficeMax: 23610 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77494

Office Depot: 119 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245

OfficeMax: 255 E. Basse Rd, Suite 1510, San Antonio, TX 78209

VIRGINIA

Telos Corporation: 19886 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn, VA 20147

Office Depot: 14405 Chantilly Crossing Ln, Chantilly, VA 20151

Office Depot: 2330-B W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

OfficeMax: 6301 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

WASHINGTON

Office Depot: 3715 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373

Office Depot: 300 Andover Park West, Suite 400, Tukwila, WA 98188

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 100 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 19 million members.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omni-channel presence, which includes supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence, and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Office Depot, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS – THE ODP CORPORATION

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations, cash flow or financial condition, the potential impacts on our business due to the unknown severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, or state other information relating to, among other things, The ODP Corporation (“the Company”), based on current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “expectations”, “outlook,” “intend,” “may,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose” or other similar words, phrases or expressions, or other variations of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. There can be no assurances that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct, and therefore investors and stakeholders should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Investors and shareholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS – TELOS CORPORATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on Telos Corporation’s (“the Company”) management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.



