Kuehn Law Encourages SHCR, MGOL, ICCH, and OSG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Sharecare, Inc. has agreed to merge with an affiliate of Alaris, LLC for $1.43 per share in cash.

MGO Global, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger with Heidmar, Inc. The agreement stipulates that MGO shareholders will receive one registered common share of a newly incorporated Marshall Islands company for each share of MGO’s common stock they own. MGO’s existing shareholder are expected to own approximately 5.6% of the combined company after the transaction.

ICC Holdings, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Mutual Capital Group Inc. for $23.50 in cash.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. agreed to merge with Saltchuk Resources, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Overseas shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

