Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Evolutionary Development of its iPSCelz® Program with the Successful Generation of iPSC Derived Islet Cells that Produce Human Insulin

PHOENIX, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that it has successfully generated human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived Islet Cells that produce human insulin.



The iPSC clinical line that generated these insulin producing Islet Cells is part of the Company’s iPSCelz® program, which is validated by Greenstone Biosciences Inc. (“Greenstone”). The iPSC clinical line, which is currently utilized in a number of our FDA cleared clinical programs in the U.S., has also been utilized to derive validated mesenchymal cells and T-regulatory cells.

Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “The production of human insulin from islets derived from the IPSCelz® program is a significant milestone for the Creative Medical Team and a reflection of the leadership role we have assumed in developing these therapies. It was only year ago that we confirmed the development of our iPSC. As we said then, we estimated that the development of this cell line would save the Company two to three years in research and development time along with associated expenses. Today, we are thrilled to be able to announce the evolution of this program with the creation of insulin producing Islet Cells derived from our iPSC. We believe that this development has the potential for not only clinical translation of the human Islet Cells, but also the stand-alone human insulin which is produced by these cells. We are currently in strategic discussions on “next step” collaborations to further these programs.”

“The Company continues to achieve significant milestones with its multiple programs in a cost-efficient manner without sacrificing quality and maintaining strict adherence to all regulatory requirements,” Mr. Warbington continued. “We are focused on allocating our resources in a prudent and effective manner which we believe is evidenced by our achievements and a slower burn rate than many companies in our space.”

About IPSCelz®

iPSCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published U.S. patents, utilizes the companies xeno-free human perinatal cell line derived from qualified human donors which are then converted into IPS cells. These cells are incubated with the Company’s cell-free reprogramming “cocktail” to create the human islets and other cell types.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com .

