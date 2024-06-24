Aligned’s Phoenix and Chicagoland Data Centers Earn Three Green Globes® Certifications

DALLAS, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces its Phoenix and Chicago data centers have received Green Globes® for New Construction certification from the Green Building Initiative (GBI). Both data centers received a rating of three Green Globes® for their design and construction, demonstrating outstanding success in resource efficiency, environmental impact reduction, and occupant well-being.



“We're incredibly proud to receive Three Green Globes certification from the GBI for our data centers in Phoenix and Chicago,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers. “This recognition further validates our commitment to sustainable data center design and construction in today's age of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, where efficiency and environmental responsibility have become even more crucial. Our commitment goes beyond simply minimizing environmental impact – we're pioneering innovative solutions that prioritize energy efficiency and occupant well-being, ensuring a thriving and sustainable data center ecosystem for the future.”

Founded in 2004, GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. GBI’s Green Globes third-party certification process involves a design and onsite assessment and evaluates environmental assessment areas including project management, site, energy, water, resources, emissions, and indoor environment.

“Aligned Data Centers is deeply committed to improving the sustainability, health, and resilience of their portfolio through its use of Green Globes certification,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “The achievement of Three Green Globes for two new data centers demonstrates Aligned’s innovative strategies that improve energy and water efficiency, positively impact local communities, and lead the way for a more sustainable data center industry.”

In addition to receiving high rankings in areas related to project management, site, and energy, GBI’s final assessment report for Aligned’s PHX-04 recognized the data center for using sustainable materials in the construction of its building core and shell, the low ozone-depleting potential of its cooling systems, as well as the control and measurement of indoor pollutants, and the environmental integrity of the facility’s ventilation.

Aligned’s ORD-02 was recognized by Green Globes for the Company’s integrated design approach and selection of a previously developed site with access to existing utilities for its newest Chicagoland facility. The material and product selections for ORD-02 were strongly supported by the use of environmental product declarations (EPDs) for both the building core and shell as well as the interior fit-out. Widely used in the green building and construction materials industries, EPDs are internationally recognized transparency reports detailing how materials and products impact the environment. GBI’s Green Globes assessment also noted Aligned’s sustainability policy that ensures 100% of its U.S.-based data centers are matched with renewable energy sources.

In August of 2022, Aligned’s ORD-01 data center was also awarded the ranking of Three Green Globes in recognition of its outstanding achievements in sustainable design and construction. The facility was the first newly constructed data center in Illinois to earn Green Globes certification, and one of only six certified data centers in the world to receive a ranking of Three Green Globes. Aligned’s Sustainability Program recognizes the importance of industry-leading certifications like Green Globes that encourage improved environmental and health performance for data centers, and plans to integrate them across future North American developments.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Green Building Initiative

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of Green Globes®, Green Globes Journey to Net Zero™, and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

Press and Analyst Inquiries

Jennifer Handshew

jennifer@180-mktg.com

+1 (917) 359-8838

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/411d8940-d6bd-49e9-8d53-12cb4f7dd2dd