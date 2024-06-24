Electric Vehicle Market Forecast to Grow at 9.68% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the electric vehicle market will attain a value of USD 1386.08 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The EV market is driven by the initiatives taken by governments worldwide to encourage electric cars production by 2030 to pave the way for the development of the domestic EV charging network and EVs themselves in in line with the overall industrial framework for growth. The demand for safe, green, and smart vehicles is becoming the major driving factor for the global EV market during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 661.87 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 1386.08 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.68 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Top Speed, Vehicle Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Charging Type, Vehicle Connectivity, and End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Governmental Support and EV Policies Accelerating Market Expansion Key Market Drivers Advancement of technologies associated with electric vehicles will further propel the market

Various Governmental initiatives Allows Battery EVs to Lead the EV Market

Vehicles equipped with Battery EV or BEVs dominated the electric vehicle market globally. Promotion of BEVs through government policies such as incentives and regulating lenient CO2 emission standards have also aided the growth of BEVs. The primary contributor to this fact was the growing ecological consciousness across globe and benefits of BEV among the various consumers. The increase in the number of charging stations and the availability of more BEV models from leading manufacturers also reflect the increased attractiveness of these vehicles.

Fuel Cell EVs to be the Fastest Growing Segment Due to Growing R&D Activities

Fuel Cell EV or FCEV segment could be seen with the highest CAGR over the projection period. The FCEV sector has encountered exceptionally high growth in the recent EV developments, mainly because of various factors such as zero tailpipe emissions, very wide applications, and many more including continuous research & development processes. Varying conditions such as distance, refuel infrastructure, and range provide a strong motive for FCEV drivers, making it an important alternative of emission-free transportation.

Asia Pacific Leads the Electric Vehicle Market Due to Growing EV Sales in the Region

Asia pacific held the largest share of revenues in 2023 due to the growth of e-vehicle sales in regional economies like China, Japan, South Korea and India with perks such as the government initiatives, automotive manufacturers, policymakers, non-profit organizations, and charging network companies focussing on offering diverse range of products. Urbanization, environmental regulations, and recent advances in EV technology all serve to further strengthening the Asia Pacific’s dominance in the market.

Electric Vehicle Market Insights:





Drivers

Growing Government Subsidies, Favorable Policies and Decreasing Reliance on Fossil Fuels are Expected to Drive the Market

Advancement of Technologies Associated with Electric Vehicles will Further Propel the Market

Growing demand for EVs Due to Increasing Environmental Awareness Among Consumers

Restraints

High manufacturing cost for EVs and Batteries likely to stymie the market growth

Limited Charging Infrastructure May Hinder the Demand for EVs

Challenges in Battery Recycling and Disposal, Leading to Environmental Concerns

Prominent Players in Electric Vehicle Market

The following are the Top Electric Vehicle Companies

Tesla

Volkswagen AG

Nissan Motors

Ampere Vehicles

Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd

BMW AG

BYD Company Limited

Chevrolet Motor Company

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Key Questions Answered in Electric Vehicle Market Report

Which is the fastest growing segment in the Electric Vehicle Market?

Who are the leading Electric Vehicle providers in the world?

Which region is the fastest growing in the Electric Vehicle Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of electric vehicle market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the electric vehicle market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

