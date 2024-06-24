Grön Handcrafted Cannabis-Infused Edibles Announce Their Debut Across Ohio

PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced its debut across the state of Ohio. This news comes on the heels of Grön successfully launching in New York in April, building upon other successful launches across the country.

The Ohio debut will feature the Grön Sugar-Coated Pearls, in five of their most popular flavors and ratios: Blueberry Lemonade (daytime sativa 3:1 CBG/THC), Tangelo (sativa 2:1:1 CBC/CBG/THC), Pomegranate (hybrid 4:1 CBD/THC), Blackberry Lemonade (sleepy indica 1:1:1 CBD/CBN/THC), and Tart Cherry (nightly 10:1 CBN/THC). More flavors of Pearls will be available soon. Bursting with real fruit, Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls are made with natural fruit flavors, are gluten-free, soy-free, infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract, with each pack containing ten 10mg pearls. Pearls will be available at the majority of dispensaries in Ohio.

In August, Grön’s MEGAs will also become available in Ohio, featuring eight exciting and distinct flavors and ratios: Cherry Limeade (indica), POG - Passion Orange Guava (hybrid), Strawberry Habanero (sativa), Lemonade (sativa), Sour Apple (hybrid), Tropical Twist (indica), Blackberry (sleepy indica 1:1 CBN/THC), and Blue Razzleberry (daytime sativa 1:1 CBG/THC). Grön’s MEGAs are five times larger than their standard 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls—a single-piece sugar-coated gummy with 100mg THC—the perfect grab-and-go edible. Made with real fruit, MEGAs are also full-spectrum, gluten-free, and soy-free.

“Ohio is a market we’ve been really excited about entering since adult-use cannabis was legalized in the state in 2023,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “We think that Ohio cannabis consumers will appreciate our diverse flavors and cannabinoid ratios, giving them more options to choose from when deciding how to consume, and how they want to feel. We’re looking forward to getting to know the cannabis community in Ohio, and are confident that this launch will be the beginning of a beautiful chapter for our brand.”

In their entrance to Ohio, Grön has partnered with Standard Wellness , the first vertically integrated medical marijuana company in Ohio. Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls and MEGAs can be found at The Forest , Standard Wellness’ retail brand, with locations in Cincinnati , Sandusky , and Springfield , OH.

Jared Maloof, CEO of Standard Wellness, said, “We are excited to partner with Grön, led by a proven leader, Christine, whose vision in the cannabis industry is an inspiration. Together, we'll bring their renowned edibles to Ohio as we seek to fulfill our mission of improving quality of life through safe and easy access to cannabis.”

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .