Mia Martin Palm Beach Author Celebrates Successful Sale of Neo-Classical Edwardian Mansion to Embassy of Estonia

Palm Beach, FL, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mia Martin, Palm Beach resident, an accomplished author and respected figure in Palm Beach, FL known for her contributions to literature and dedication to historical preservation, is proud to announce the celebration of her recent successful sale of a 1905 neo-classical Edwardian mansion on Embassy Row in D.C., which she impressively sold to the Embassy of Estonia.

Known for her love for European architecture and decorative arts, Mia Martin Palm Beach Author has owned and restored numerous period homes, with particular interest in Regency architecture. Her recent sale is accompanied by additional noteworthy deals, including a historic Virginia farmhouse and a Regency-style home in Palm Beach.

Mia Martin Palm Beach Author’s passion for art and historic preservation was developed through her growing up in Virginia’s hunt country and residing on a historic estate, where she cultivated a deep appreciation for historic architecture. An alumna of Foxcroft School and the Corcoran School of Art, she furthered her studies across Europe, including Franklin College in Lugano, John Cabot University in Rome, and Sotheby’s in London, culminating in a fine arts degree from American University in Washington, D.C. Her dedication to architectural and cultural heritage is evident through her involvement with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and her trusteeship at Oatlands Plantation.

Her deep interest and respect for architectural and cultural history led to her active involvement in preserving America’s heritage. She became a member of the Council of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and co-chair of the “Restore America Gala” held at the Library of Congress. She has been a former Trustee of Oatlands Plantation and assisted with the United States Commission for America’s Heritage Abroad.

It was through her interest in genealogy, and her respect for historical background and preserving history that led her to her involvement with various genealogical societies serving as the Recording Secretary for the Colonial Dames XV1 century and as Chair of its heraldry committee, the DAR and the Pilgrim Society. More recently, she has been elected to The Society of Mayflower Descendants in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She is the author of Dog Heraldry, “The Official Collection of Canine Coat of Arms” published by Simon & Schuster which was launched at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Mia Martin Palm Beach Author hopes to continue her preservation and restoration projects to ensure the longevity of historic estates by finding them new benefactors and owners.

Mia Martin of Palm Beach, FL, grew up in Virginia’s Hunt country. After graduating from Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia, she became a Trustee of Foxcroft and then co-chair of its Centennial celebration. She pursued an arts education at institutions in the United States, England, Italy and Switzerland and after working at Sotheby’s in London, she received her fine arts degree from American University.

To learn more about Mia Martin Palm Beach Author and her sale of a neo-classical Edwardian mansion to the embassy of Estonia, please visit the website at https://miamartinpalmbeach.com/

