Rail Vision Secures Japanese Patent for AI-Powered Railway Obstacle Detection System

Ra’anana, Israel, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the “Company”), a technology company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the Japan Patent Office for its innovative AI-based railway obstacle detection system. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Rail Vision's global expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing railway safety across the world.

The patented technology integrates advanced electro-optical imaging with artificial intelligence to detect obstacles on railways, significantly mitigating the risk of collisions and enhancing the safety of rail operations.

Key features of the patent include:

Advanced Electro-Optical Imaging: Employs single spectrum or multispectral imaging to capture detailed visuals of the train’s path and surroundings. Electro optic sensors are used to survey and monitor railway scenes in real time.

AI-Driven Image Processing: Utilizes deep learning and convolutional neural networks to accurately identify the railway path and detect potential obstacles. Image processing is applied to distinguish living creatures in the image frame from man-made objects based on temperature of the body and object.

Enhanced Safety Measures: Designed to substantially reduce collision risks, thereby boosting the safety and efficiency of rail transport.

Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision, stated, "Securing this patent in Japan is a testament to Rail Vision's dedication to pioneering railway safety technologies. We believe that our AI-driven obstacle detection system represents a crucial advancement in ensuring real-time identification and assessment of obstacles, which is essential for preventing accidents and promoting operational efficiency. We are excited about the opportunities this patent opens for us in the Japanese market."

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/

