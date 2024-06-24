Seasoned Cybersecurity Business Leader Elias Terman Joins YL Ventures as Operating Partner

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity venture capital firm, YL Ventures , announced the appointment of Elias Terman, former SVP of Marketing at cybersecurity unicorn Orca Security (a portfolio company of YL Ventures), as Operating Partner at the firm. Elias will leverage his extensive cybersecurity marketing and business experience to help the firm’s portfolio companies accelerate customer and revenue growth.

In addition to leading marketing at Orca, Elias cultivated his track record of building successful marketing and outreach programs at cybersecurity startups including Uptycs, Integris Software (acquired by OneTrust), Distil Networks (acquired by Imperva) and OneLogin. At Orca, Elias defined and advanced the company’s marketing strategies which helped pave the way for its market dominance, generating unprecedented customer traction and interest in its offering.

Elias began his career as an entrepreneur and has a strong background in category creation for new and growing markets. He has amassed twenty years of experience working with young startups with a strong growth trajectory, helping them optimize their go-to-market strategies.

“Elias is passionate about bolstering exceptional early-stage startups to market leadership through close guidance and hands-on assistance,” says Justin Somaini, Partner at YL Ventures. “His proven ability to drive early business development and rapidly increase sales pipeline velocity will be a true asset to the firm’s founders at their most critical stages.”

In his capacity as Operating Partner at YL Ventures, Elias will leverage these abilities to help the firm’s portfolio companies maximize their customer outreach programs to support their growth. “YL Ventures is well known for the extraordinary value it gives to its portfolio companies, well beyond capital, and for leveraging its partnerships to drive innovation in the global cybersecurity industry,” says Elias. “With these foundations, I hope to expand our portfolio companies’ business opportunities and client base and generate value for security professionals who thrive on early-stage security innovation.”

YL Ventures has invested in early-stage cybersecurity startups for over fifteen years and focuses on helping its entrepreneurs build their company foundations while positioning them to become future category leaders in the global market. The firm employs a unique value-add strategy to support its portfolio companies by leveraging its multidisciplinary team of experts that guides its portfolio founders on the most crucial company-building elements at their earliest stages: GTM, product-market fit, customer traction, marketing, HR, operations and more. Elias’ experience and industry background will help amplify these efforts considerably, ensuring they enter the market with a strong head start.

About YL Ventures

YL Ventures funds and supports visionary cybersecurity entrepreneurs from seed to scale to help them evolve transformative ideas into market-leading companies. The firm accelerates company growth with tailored support through its powerful network of Chief Information Security Officers, global industry leaders and a dedicated team of multidisciplinary experts. Based in Silicon Valley, New York and Tel Aviv, YL Ventures manages five funds with $800M in total AUM. The firm has a track record of seeding cybersecurity unicorns such as Axonius and Orca Security and its portfolio companies have been successfully acquired by high-profile, global industry leaders including Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Okta and Proofpoint. In 2022, YL Ventures ranked 8th out of over 250 venture capital firms in PitchBook’s prestigious Global Manager Performance Score League Tables and was the only cybersecurity-focused VC to secure a top 10 spot on the list.

Media Contacts

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner

dmontner@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93164b2a-b5ff-4683-8292-6cdc2a203b48