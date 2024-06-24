Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 14/6/2024
|123,600
|541.56
|66,936,912
|Monday, 17 June 2024
|1,600
|563.32
|901,312
|Tuesday, 18 June 2024
|1,500
|560.05
|840,075
|Wednesday, 19 June 2024
|1,700
|557.96
|948,532
|Thursday, 20 June 2024
|1,600
|557.70
|892,320
|Friday, 21 June 2024
|1,600
|558.18
|893,088
|In the period 17/6/2024 - 21/6/2024
|8,000
|559.42
|4,475,327
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 21/6/2024
|131,600
|542.65
|71,412,239
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,742,526 treasury shares corresponding to 6.97% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
