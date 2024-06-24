TMT Acquisition Corp Merger Partner, eLong Power Holding Limited, Received RMB480 Million (Approximately US$66 Million) Purchase Order for 600MWh Lithium Battery Energy Storage System

Business Combination anticipated to close in the second half of 2024; battery storage delivery expected by October 31, 2024

NEW YORK, N.Y. and Ganzhou, China, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The merger partner of TMT Acquisition Corp (“TMTC”) (NASDAQ: TMTCU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), eLong Power Holding Limited (“eLong Power”), a provider of high power battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles and energy storage systems, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has signed a supply contract for energy storage systems valued at RMB480 million (approximately US$66 million). The execution of this supply contract follows a strategic partnership agreement signed last year with a major general contractor in the Chinese energy construction industry. The contract is for a 600MWh lithium battery storage system to be installed for a municipal project in Shandong province, China, with delivery expected by October 31, 2024. The contract contains provisions for an advance payment of 30% of the total contract price 3 months prior to shipment, an additional 60% within 7 business days after product delivery and installation with the 10% balance subject to product quality assurances for a year thereafter. Additionally, the contract contains penalties for late delivery by eLong Power and late payments by the buyer, as well as protections for eLong Power in the case of unilateral termination by the buyer.

eLong Power has been dedicated to the development of high-power batteries since 2014, accumulating extensive technical experience and establishing a broad customer base in the lithium battery application field. The charging rate of the fast-charging batteries has been elevated from an initial 1-2C to 6C. The Company’s latest generation of high-power batteries can reach an 80% charge within 9 minutes. In 2023, eLong Power entered the energy storage market with its advanced BMS, EMS, and PCS technologies and platforms with a focus on developing and manufacturing high-safety, high-capacity, and long-life semi-solid-state batteries. This order is eLong Power’s first significant binding sales contract in the large-scale energy storage market to date. It showcases confidence from significant customers in eLong Power’s lithium battery energy storage systems and is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s future market expansion.

The electrochemical energy storage market, primarily driven by lithium-ion batteries, has experienced rapid growth, with its market share increasing from less than 1% in 2017 to approximately 20% in 2022. It has been growing rapidly, offering flexibility and cost effectiveness. According to an industry report from Frost & Sullivan, with the support of government policies worldwide and the development of energy storage technologies, the global installed capacity of advanced electrochemical energy storage is expected to increase from 69GWh in 2022 to 652GWh in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 56.7%. This fast-growing trend is underpinned by several industry and policy tailwinds, namely: i) the growing adoption of green energy such as wind, solar, and hydropower, which created significant opportunities for companies like eLong Power; ii) the decrease in the cost of renewable energy; and iii) favorable national and local mandates, policies and incentives in the People’s Republic of China. With its high power battery technologies, eLong Power also believes it is poised to capitalize on a large and rapidly growing global commercial EV market that is projected to grow from US$11.3 billion in 2023 to approximately US$54.3 billion in 2030, representing a CAGR of 29.9%.1

TMTC AND ELONG POWER COMMENTS

eLong Power’s CEO, Xiaodan Liu, said, “We’ve had a terrific start in 2024. We have several new orders currently in progress and expected to be signed in the coming two months. We believe that the purchase orders will provide an additional growth driver for us and we are excited to make an impact and power the world with more clean and sustainable energy.”

DJ Guo, Chairman and CEO of TMTC said, “We are excited to that see eLong Power has secured a substantial purchase order. This significant milestone validates our decision to merge and demonstrates the combined entity’s potential to deliver long-term value to the shareholders. We look forward to supporting eLong Power’s continued success and realizing the full potential of the anticipated merger.”

PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OVERVIEW

TMTC and eLong Power entered into a definitive business combination agreement, dated December 1, 2023, as amended on February 29, 2024, that will result in eLong Power becoming a publicly traded company. Huizhou Yipeng Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yipeng Huizhou”, together with eLong Power, the “Company”) is the operating entity of eLong Power. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

The business combination transaction with TMTC is expected to provide eLong Power with access to the U.S. public equity markets and thereby accelerate its business expansion and position eLong Power to explore additional growth and value creating opportunities.

ABOUT ELONG POWER

eLong Power Holding Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is committed to the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. Elong is led by Ms. Xiaodan Liu, Elong’s Chairwoman and CEO.

eLong Power has a comprehensive product and technology system that includes battery cells, modules, system integration, and battery management system development, based on high-power lithium-ion batteries and battery system products for long-cycle energy storage devices. eLong Power offers advanced energy applications and full lifecycle services. Its product portfolio includes products utilizing lithium manganese oxide and lithium iron phosphate, among others, to meet the needs of high-power applications and energy storage applications in various scenarios.

ABOUT TMT ACQUISITION CORP

TMT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. TMTC is led by Dajiang Guo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jichuan Yang, Chief Financial Officer, who are growth-oriented executives with a long track record of value creation across industries.

1. Estimates based on report by Market Research Future

