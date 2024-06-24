Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2024: Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends by Products (Bioimpedance Analyzers, DEXA, Skinfold Calipers, ADP), Modality (Portable, Stationary), Application (Segmental, Whole Body Measurement), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Offline) - Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The body composition analyzers market is valued at an estimated USD 0.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3%

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the body composition analyzers market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, key strategies, acquisitions, and agreements. New product & service launches and recent developments associated with the body composition analyzers market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the body composition analyzers market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Body composition analyzers is widely used by hospitals & clinics, fitness and wellness centers, academic & research centers and home users. It is also used in monitoring and tailoring fitness programs based on individual body composition data. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific region offer lucrative growth opportunities for body composition analyzers market.



Bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the body composition analyzers market, by product, during the forecast period.



The body composition analyzers market is bifurcated into bioimpedance analyzers, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry equipment, skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography equipment, and hydrostatic weighing equipment. Bioimpedance analyzers segment in the body composition analyzers market is experiencing substantial growth. Major factors driving the growth of this segment include continuous improvements in bioimpedance technology to enhance accuracy, reliability, and user-friendliness.



Fitness and wellness centers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the body composition analyzers market, by end users, during the forecast period.



The body composition analyzers market is bifurcated into into hospitals & clinics, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic & research centers and home users. Fitness clubs and wellness centers use body composition analyzers to create personalized training and nutrition plans for clients, enhancing program effectiveness. These tailored approaches help optimize individual fitness outcomes and overall wellness.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region body composition analyzers market.



The worldwide market for human identification is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Notably, the Asia Pacific region market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes, such as sedentary habits and poor diets, are driving demand for body composition analyzers in the region. These devices help address emerging health concerns by providing detailed insights into body composition which reflects the growing need for effective health management solutions.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing prevalence of obesity and subsequent rise in metabolic disorders, and supportive government initiatives for healthcare awareness), restraints (high cost of equipment and availability of alternative methods), opportunities (Increasing establishment of fitness clubs and healthcare centers, integration of wearable healthcare devices with bioimpedance analyzers, Increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices) and challenges (Accuracy concerns associated with analyzers, and limited awareness in emerging markets) influencing the growth of the body composition analyzers market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the body composition analyzers market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the body composition analyzers market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the body composition analyzers market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic Inc. (US), and GE Healthcare (US).

Companies Featured

Omron Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

InBody Co. Ltd.

RJL Systems

Cosmed Srl

seca GmbH & Co. KG.

Tanita Corporation

Charder Electronic Co., Ltd.

Selvas Healthcare, Inc.

Evolt

Maltron International Ltd.

Tongfang Health Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Biotekna

Fook Tin Technologies Ltd.

Biodynamics Corporation

Bioparhom

Microlife Corporation

Numed SARL

Shanghai Goldenwell Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Samco Medical

Swissray

Osteosys Corp.

Exertech

AKERN S.R.L

Withings

