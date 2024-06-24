[Latest] Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.9 Billion by 2033 at a 6.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Pigments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Special Effect Pigments, Others), By Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Makeup, Hair Dye and Hair Coloring, Nail Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cosmetic Pigments Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.9 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Cosmetic Pigments Market: Overview

Cosmetic pigments are available in a variety of forms, including powders, liquids, and dispersions, and in a wide range of colours to fulfil the demands of various cosmetics and personal care products.

A major global trend in cosmetic pigments is a rising need for natural and ecological alternatives. Customers are increasingly looking for cosmetics made with colours obtained from natural sources such as minerals, plants, fruits, and vegetables. This trend is being pushed by increased awareness of sustainability issues, health concerns, and a demand for clean cosmetic products.

Manufacturers are reacting by creating novel methods for extracting and processing natural pigments while preserving color brightness, stability, and performance in cosmetic compositions. Furthermore, there is a growing interest in eco-friendly packaging and production methods that lessen the environmental effects of cosmetic pigment manufacturing.

As an outcome, the cosmetic pigment business is experiencing a transition towards more sustainable methods, with natural pigments becoming more prominent in compositions and driving market growth as consumers prioritize products that align with their values and preferences.

By type, surface treated pigments segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A major trend in surface-treated pigments is the growing desire for natural and sustainable alternatives, which is driven by customer preferences for eco-friendly cosmetics and regulatory pressure to use safer components.

By composition, the inorganic pigments segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A notable trend in inorganic pigments is the growing desire for ecologically acceptable alternatives, such as heavy metal-free formulations, driven by sustainability concerns and regulatory requirements in a variety of sectors.

By application, the facial makeup segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A recent trend in facial makeup is the advent of skinimalism, which emphasizes minimalistic makeup procedures that focus on accentuating natural features, attaining a fresh-faced appearance, and prioritizing skincare-infused products for healthy skin.

A prominent trend in North America is the growing desire for clean and sustainable beauty products, which is forcing cosmetic firms to prioritise ecologically friendly ingredients, packaging, and production techniques.

Sun Chemical is a recognized leader in printing inks, coatings, adhesives, and supplies for the packaging, publication, business, industrial, and digital markets, and it presents solutions that help marketers to effectively manage their brand colors and protect product integrity through promotional materials improvements.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 4.9 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.4% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Composition, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Cosmetic Pigments market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Cosmetic Pigments industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Cosmetic Pigments Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Cosmetic Pigments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Cosmetic Pigments market in 2023 with a market share of 41.3% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America has a huge and diversified customer base, with a strong demand for cosmetics and personal care goods such as makeup, skincare, and hair care. Furthermore, North America is home to several important cosmetic businesses, creative product formulas, and trendsetting beauty influencers, all of which contribute to ongoing product innovation and market growth.

Furthermore, strict regulatory criteria for product safety and ingredient disclosure in North America enhance customer confidence and belief in cosmetic items, resulting in continuous market growth. Moreover, the region’s strong manufacturing capabilities, R&D infrastructure, and supply networks contribute to the affordability and accessibility of a diverse variety of cosmetic pigments, hence promoting market expansion in North America.

Cosmetic Pigments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Special Effect Pigments, Others), By Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Makeup, Hair Dye and Hair Coloring, Nail Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Cosmetic Pigments Market:

BASF SE

Merck Group

Sun Chemical Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Clariant International Ltd

Kobo Products Inc.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Geotech International B.V.

LANXESS AG

Huntsman Corporation

ECKART GmbH

Toshiki Pigment Corporation

Kolortek Co. Ltd.

Sandream Impact LLC

Dayglo Color Corporation

Pylam Products Company Inc.

Chromaflo Technologies Corporation

Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd.

Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd.

D. Bells & Co. Ltd.

Others

The Cosmetic Pigments Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Surface Treated Pigments

Nano Pigments

Special Effect Pigments

Others

By Composition

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

By Application

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Makeup

Hair Dye and Hair Coloring

Nail Care

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

