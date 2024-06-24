Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Drug Pipeline Research 2024 Featuring Helsinn Healthcare, Acacia Pharma, Camurus, Benuvia Therapeutics, Aphios, and Zhuhai Beihai Biotech

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting.



Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Emerging Drugs

Fosnetupitant: Helsinn Healthcare SA



Fosnetupitant is an NK1 receptor antagonist antiemetic drug developed for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. It is a phosphorylated pro-drug preparation (injection) of netupitant, the active component. The prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting is considered important in clinical practice. Taiho acquired exclusive development and marketing rights for fosnetupitant in Japan under a license agreement signed in April 2011 with Helsinn Healthcare SA and has conducted clinical trials in Japan since then.

The new drug application is based on the results of a Phase III clinical trial comparing the efficacy and safety of fosnetupitant and fosaprepitant (NK1 receptor antagonist) in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy. In the trial, either fosnetupitant (235 mg) or fosaprepitant (150 mg) was administered in a single I.V. dose prior to administration of the chemotherapeutic agent, in combination with palonosetron (5-HT3 receptor antagonist) and dexamethasone. Currently, the drug is in Registration stage of its development for the treatment of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

APD403: Acacia Pharma



APD403 is based on the selective dopamine antagonist amisulpride. It is being developed as an intravenous injection for cancer patients to be administered immediately before they receive chemotherapy to prevent acute CINV, and as an oral tablet to prevent delayed CINV. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting.

CAM2047: Camurus



CAM2047 is a long-acting subcutaneous granisetron depot for in development for the treatment of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting.

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting

There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting. The companies which have their Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Helsinn Healthcare SA.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting drugs?

How many Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Acacia Pharma

Camurus

Benuvia Therapeutics

Aphios Corporation

Zhuhai Beihai Biotech Co., Ltd.

Key Products

Fosnetupitant

APD403

CAM2047

Ondansetron sublingual

Zindol

Research programme: Cannabinoid Nano therapeutics

BH006

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Report Insights

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp5csw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.