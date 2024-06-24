Vocodia Holdings Corp. Files Appeal with CBOE

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp (CBOE: VHAI) ("Vocodia" or the "Company"), a leader in AI software development focusing on practical AI applications, today announced that it has received a Staff Delisting Determination from the CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc. (CBOE) regarding its common shares and warrants. The determination cites non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price requirement and other continued listing standards as the primary reasons for the delisting notice.



The Staff Delisting Determination, dated June 14, 2024, indicates that the common stock of Vocodia fell below the Exchange’s Minimum Bid Price requirement of $1.00 starting on March 19, 2024, and has remained deficient since. Additionally, Vocodia's common stock has not met any of the Exchange’s Continued Listing Standards set forth in Exchange Rule 14.9(e)(2).

In response to this determination, Vocodia has formally submitted a written request for an oral hearing before a CBOE Hearings Panel to appeal the delisting decision. This appeal is in accordance with Exchange Rule 14.12(h)(1)(A)(i).

Brian Podolak, Co-Founder and CEO of Vocodia, commented, “We acknowledge the delisting determination from CBOE and are actively taking steps to address the issues raised. We believe that our appeal will demonstrate our commitment to compliance and our strategic plans to meet all necessary listing standards promptly. We are confident in our ability to regain compliance and remain listed on the CBOE Exchange.”

The Company is working diligently to improve its financial metrics and operational performance to meet the listing requirements. Vocodia remains dedicated to its mission of providing innovative AI solutions and enhancing shareholder value.

Vocodia will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any developments regarding this matter through timely updates and disclosures.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp

Vocodia is an AI software company that builds practical AI functions and makes them easily obtainable for businesses on cloud-based platform solutions at low costs and scalable to multiagent vast enterprise solutions. Vocodia is a conversational AI software developer and provider that offers scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions which allow for AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities while increasing the reach and efficacy of human-led, purposeful, agenda driven and conversational communications. The Company delivers its patent-pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (the "DISAs"), which are built with AI software programmed to sound and feel human and to perform business tasks that require humans to converse with one another effectively, and thus to provide the best representation for each of its customers' businesses. For more information, please visit: vocodia.com

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

646-863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com