Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 24 June 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Monday 24 June 2024 at 2:30pm (UK time), at the Company’s registered office, Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H.

Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.

Aberdeen, 24 June 2024


Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

AWDR AGM Meeting Minutes 24 June 2024