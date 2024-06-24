Royal Farms Expands in North Carolina with Three New Store Openings

BALTIMORE, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, a national award-winning gas station and convenience store renowned for its World-Famous chicken, is pleased to announce the opening of three new locations in North Carolina. This expansion includes a new store in Greenville, one in Plymouth, and one in Windsor, further solidifying Royal Farms' commitment to serving the North Carolina community with its signature food offerings and convenient services.



New Store Locations:

"We are excited to strengthen our footprint in North Carolina with the addition of these three new stores," said Kim Kneipp, District Leader at Royal Farms. "Our goal is to bring more convenience, high-quality food options, and exceptional service to the communities of Greenville, Plymouth, and Windsor. We are excited to become a bigger part of these communities and look forward to serving our new neighbors."

Each new location will feature:

To celebrate our grand openings, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event at each new location where customers can check out the new store and receive one free meal from the soft opening menu. Additionally, customers can join the Royal Farms RoFo Rewards program to earn points on purchases and enjoy members-only discounts. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-greenville-nc-soft-opening-tickets-929844870037?aff.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-plymouth-nc-soft-opening-tickets-929346689967?aff

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-windsor-nc-soft-opening-tickets-929364312677?aff.

Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

For North Carolinians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

