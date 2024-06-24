Voting Now Open for the Nation’s Most Beautiful Hospitals Content

ATLANTA, GA., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voting is now open for the “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest sponsored by top national healthcare staffing firm Soliant. The program recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. Soliant will donate $5,000 to the winning hospital’s foundation. The public can begin voting on the nominees they deem most beautiful at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/.

“To us, a beautiful hospital starts inside the building with the uplifting staff and the overall atmosphere, which creates a place where patients feel comfortable,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander. “The Most Beautiful Hospitals contest is all about showcasing the individuals and innovative designs that contribute to the well-being of everyone who walks in the door.”

This year’s finalists consist of facilities spanning the nation:

AdventHealth Daytona Beach Hospital - Daytona Beach, FL

Alta View Hospital - Sandy, UT

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Elmira, NY

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital – Fishers, IN

Avala Surgical Hospital – Covington, LA

Baptist South Florida Fishermen's Community Hospital – Marathon, FL

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center – Houston, TX

Baystate Medical Center – Springfield, MA

Brook Lane Hospital – Hagerstown, MD

Caldwell Regional Medical Center – Caldwell, KS

CalvertHealth Medical Center - Prince Frederick, MD

Harris Health Ben Taub General Hospital – Houston, TX

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center – Hershey, PA

Monadnock Community Hospital – Peterborough, NH

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital – Brooklyn, NY

NYU Langone Health - New York City, NY

Grand Junction Community Hospital - Grand Junction, CO

Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital – Greensboro, NC

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital – Atlanta, GA

Enloe Medical Center – Chico, CA

Goshen Hospital – Goshen, IN

HealthPark Medical Center - Fort Myers, FL

Hoag Hospital - Newport Beach, CA

Houston Methodist Hospital – Houston, TX

Edward Elmhurst Hospital – Naperville, IL

Inova Fairfax Hospital – Fairfax, VA

Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital – Burley, ID

Intermountain Health Riverton Hospital – Riverton, UT

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital – Hollywood, FL

Littleton Regional Healthcare – Littleton, NH

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks - Northampton County, PA

McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital – Petoskey, MI

MD Anderson Cancer Center – Houston, TX

Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton – Braselton, GA

Northside Hospital Cherokee – Canton, GA

Northwestern Memorial Hospital – Chicago, IL

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – Americus, GA

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital – Atlanta, GA

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - Salt Lake City, UT

Providence St. Jude Medical Center – Fullerton, CA

Riverside Regional Medical Center - Newport News, VA

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – Buffalo, NY

St. Joseph Medical Center - Kansas City, MO

Sauk Prairie Healthcare - Sauk County, WI

White Plains Hospital - White Plains, NY

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center – Rockville, MD

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Dallas, TX

Ellenville Regional Hospital – Ellenville, NY

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital – Detroit, MI

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Phoenix, Arizona – Phoenix, AZ

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus – Rochester, MN

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital – Hobbs, NM

Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital – Richfield, UT

Maynard Children's Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center – Greenville, NC

Southeast Health – Dothan, AL

St Mary’s Hospital – Duluth, MN

Summit Pacific Medical Center – Elma, WA

The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus - El Paso, TX

The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center (SRMC) - Rio Rancho, NM

UAB Medicine – Birmingham, AL

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health Center – Texarkana, TX

Mercy Medical Center – Baltimore, MD

Morton Plant Hospital – Clearwater, FL

Scotland Memorial Hospital – Laurinburg, NC

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial – Harvey, IL

Upson Regional Medical Center – Thomaston, GA

UW Health University Hospital – Madison, WI

Weston Hospital Cleveland Clinic in Florida – Weston, FL

Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital – Wheaton, IL

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital - Salt Lake City, UT

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center – Ada, OK

More than 200 outstanding hospitals have been recognized since Soliant began the program in 2009. The annual contest seeks to discover hospitals in the U.S. that are not only beautiful but have unique designs, landscapes, and elements, such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff who know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine. Beauty starts from within and radiates through the hospital when patients are treated like family, and Soliant wants to recognize those special hospitals. Community members, staff, and patients are all able to vote for hospitals they feel best represent these qualities.

The voting period will conclude on July 25. Until then, the public can begin voting on the nominees they deem most beautiful at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/. Participants may cast multiple votes until the polls close.

To follow along through the voting process, view the real-time leaderboard at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/. The winner of this year’s contest, along with the top 20 hospitals, will be announced on July 31.

