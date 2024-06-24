2024 Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management Market Share Report for 18 Vendors Including 88, Alvaria, ASC, Calabrio, Eleveo, Five9, Genesys, Mitel, NICE, OpenText, Playvox, Verint and Xarios

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management Market Share Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management Market Share Report analyzes the revenue, market share, and performance of the estimated 35 global workforce engagement management (WEM) suite vendors for the fiscal year 2023, based on the publisher's rigorous coverage of this market for the past two decades.

More WEM solutions and capabilities are being sold and utilized now than at any point in the past, a trend that will continue to pick up momentum. This is because WEM applications are designed to help organizations understand, analyze, predict, and optimize relationships with customers and employees. WEM capabilities have been widely incorporated in contact centers and adoption is growing in other people-intensive operating functions throughout enterprises, especially back offices and branches, as well as other departments.

The total addressable market (TAM) for systems and applications that fall into the traditional WEM suite category is large and growing. Total WEM suite revenue in fiscal 2023 was up a modest 1.6% compared to 2022.

The results for 2023 are somewhat deceptive as more WEM capabilities were sold during the year than ever before. With each passing year, more contact center WEM solutions are sold by vendors that fall into other technology categories, including CCaaS, CRM, emerging AI vendors, and some best-of-breed providers.

The 2024 Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management Market Share Report presents and analyzes WEM market revenue at the highest level for the total company, then breaks it down into multiple views. It analyzes revenue by vendor, application, and sector, and delivers a detailed analysis of revenue and market share broken down by total company, contact center WEM, back-office/branch, vertical, application, geography, source, and sales model.

The report provides a detailed breakdown and analysis of revenue for the following 18 named vendors: 88, Alvaria, ASC, Avaya (high-level revenue only), Calabrio, DVSAnalytics, Eleveo, Enghouse, Envision, Five9, Genesys, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Playvox, Verint, and Xarios. The named vendors account for 99.4% of the WEM suite revenue analyzed in detail in this Report, and the remaining 0.6% of revenue is reflected in the "Other" category.

The Report Includes:

Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors selling WEM suites to contact centers and other enterprise operations; for companies whose WEM is a small percentage of total revenue, only the WEM portion is included

Detailed WEM revenue and market share analyses, starting with the total company and drilling down to contact center-only data views

Revenue and market share analyses for the two core WEM suite components - recording and QM

Year-over-year comparisons and analysis of 2022 and 2023 revenue and market share for the total company on a GAAP, contact center WEM, revenue source, and sales-channel basis

Five-year revenue trend analyses for total company GAAP, contact center WEM, geography, vertical, revenue source, and sales channel

Five-year revenue trends for the following WEM applications, by segment: recording (contact center and non-contact center), QM, WFM (contact center and non-contact center), interaction/conversation analytics, KM, DA, CCPM, surveying/VoC, gamification, RPA, CJA, and eLearning/coaching

Geographical revenue and market share analyses by vendor for each region for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and "Rest of World" - Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), plus Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Revenue and market share analysis by vendor and revenue source (cloud/hosted/software as a service (SaaS), license/software, services, and hardware)

Revenue and market share analysis by vendor, based on sales model

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

2023 Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share (all WEM-related vendors)

2023 WEM Solutions Revenue and Market Share

2023 Contact Center WEM Revenue and Market Share

2023 Quality Management Revenue and Market Share

Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share, 2023 vs. 2022 Comparison

Total Company GAAP Revenue, 2023 vs. 2022 Comparison

Total Company GAAP Revenue Trends, 2019 - 2023

Contact Center Workforce Engagement Management Revenue, 2023 vs. 2022 Comparison

Contact Center WEM Revenue Trends, 2019 - 2023

2023 WEM Solutions Revenue and Market Share, by Application

2023 Total Recording Revenue and Market Share

2023 Contact Center Recording Revenue and Market Share

2023 Non-Contact Center Recording Revenue and Market Share

2023 Recording Revenue and Market Share

2023 Total Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share

2023 Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share by Segment

WEM Revenue Trends by Geography, 2019 - 2023

2023 North America (US and Canada) Revenue and Market Share

2023 Europe Revenue and Market Share

2023 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Market Share

2023 Rest-of-World (CALA and MEA) Revenue and Market Share

Revenue Trends by Vertical, 2019 - 2023

2023 Back-Office/Branch Revenue and Market Share

2023 Hardware Revenue and Market Share

2023 License/Software Revenue and Market Share

2023 Cloud/Hosted/Software-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share

2023 Services Revenue and Market Share

Revenue Source Analysis, 2023 vs. 2022

Revenue Source Trends, 2019 - 2023

2023 Direct Revenue and Market Share

2023 Indirect Revenue and Market Share

Revenue by Sales Channel Analysis, 2023 vs. 2022 Comparison

Revenue by Sales Channel Trends, 2019 - 2023

Companies Featured

88

Alvaria

ASC

Avaya (high-level revenue only)

Calabrio

DVSAnalytics

Eleveo

Enghouse

Envision

Five9

Genesys

Mitel

NICE

OnviSource

OpenText

Playvox

Verint

Xarios

