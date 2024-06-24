Breezeline to Deploy Advanced Fiber Internet in Laconia, New Hampshire

QUINCY, Mass., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading internet, TV, and phone service provider in the U.S., is pleased to announce that, starting in July, it will provide homes and businesses in Laconia, New Hampshire with access to fiber internet via advanced Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology.

The launch of FTTH in Laconia is just the start of a wider network upgrade operation across Breezeline’s operating footprint, which encompasses thirteen states on the East Coast and Midwest.

“FTTH is the next step in our ongoing efforts to bring fiber deeper into New Hampshire,” said Sean Brushett, vice president of customer and technical operations for Breezeline. “This upgrade will provide our customers with the speed and reliability that are essential for today’s needs, while allowing Breezeline to meet evolving customer demands in the decades to come via a state-of-the-art, high-capacity network.”

Fiber is a highly resilient, energy-efficient digital transport system providing exceptional reliability and performance. FTTH technology, which delivers fiber directly to the home or business, offers high-capacity upstream and downstream bandwidth to support lightning-fast speeds.

Breezeline also has made substantial investments in its hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network throughout the region, bringing fiber deeper into each neighborhood and reducing the number of customers served by each fiber node. Through these investments, customers enjoy superior internet speed and reliability.

In addition to superfast internet and WiFi, Breezeline offers the feature-rich, cloud-based Stream TV, allowing customers to access live and recorded programs on TV and mobile devices in and outside the home. Breezeline has also introduced Breezeline Mobile, which provides reliable, nationwide mobile coverage with unlimited talk & text and Unlimited and By-the-Gig data plans.

For more information about Breezeline's fiber internet services and availability, please visit Breezeline.com/fiberiscoming.

