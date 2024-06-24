Metals in Electric Vehicles Battery Market Trends and Analysis Report 2024-2030, By Metal Type (Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, Manganese, Aluminum), Battery Type, Application and Region

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals in Electric Vehicles Battery Market Trends and Analysis Report By Metal Type (Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, Manganese, Aluminum), Battery Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metals in EV battery market is primarily driven by the rising focus of consumers towards the sustainable alternatives to traditional combustion engines-based vehicles.

The metals in EV battery market size was estimated at 3.9 million tonnes in terms of volume in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% over the forecast period.



The metals in EV battery market report provides an executive-level overview of the current market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030. Published annually, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of short-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and the changing demand landscape for metals in EV batteries. It covers various metal types, battery types, and applications at regional and country levels. Additionally, the report includes a thorough examination of key competitors and technology trends in the market.



The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Metals in EV battery market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of volume opportunities from the metal type, battery type, application, and regional segments.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the metals in EV battery market.

Company Analysis: analysis of the market position of leading service providers in the metals in EV battery market.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Metals in EV Battery - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Metals in EV Battery - Macroeconomic trends

4.2. Metals in EV Battery - Technology Trends

4.3. Metals in EV Battery - Regulatory Trends

4.4. Battery Metals Recycling Trends in the Global Market

4.5. Metals in EV Battery - Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Metals in EV Battery - Market Drivers Analysis

4.7. Metals in EV Battery - Market Challenges Analysis

4.8. Metals in EV Battery - Market Opportunities Trends



Chapter 5 Metals in EV Battery Segment Outlook

5.1. Global Market Volume Sanpshot, 2020-2030 (Million Tonnes)

5.2. Global Metals in EV Battery Market - By Metal Type, 2020-2030 (Million Tonnes)

5.3. Global Metals in EV Battery Market - By Battery Type, 2020-2030 (Million Tonnes)

5.4. Global Metals in EV Battery Market - By Application, 2020-2030 (Million Tonnes)



Chapter 6 Metals in EV Battery- Regional Outlook (Thousand Tonnes)

6.1. Metals in EV Battery Market - Regional Deep Dive

6.2. North America Metals in EV Battery Market Snapshot

6.3. Europe Metals in EV Battery Market Snapshot

6.4. Asia Pacific Metals in EV Battery Market Snapshot

6.5. Central & South America Metals in EV Battery Market Snapshot

6.6. Middle East & Africa Metals in EV Battery Market Snapshot



Chapter 7 Metals in EV Battery- Competitive Landscape

7.1. Metals in EV Battery Market- Key Players & Recent Development & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Metals in EV Battery Market- Heat-Map Analysis-Key Companies

7.3. Metals in EV Battery Market- Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4. Metals in EV Battery Market- Company Profiles Summary



Chapter 8 Metals in EV Battery - Company Profiles

Glencore

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Albemarle Corp.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd.

Anglo American PLC

Tianqi Lithium Corp.

Vale S.A.

CMOC Group Ltd.

Eurasian Resources Group

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Eramet SA

Freeport-McMoRan

