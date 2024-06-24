IZEA Announces Viddy Awards Wins for “Barbie” Movie Influencer Campaign

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced that its campaign for Warner Bros.’ blockbuster “Barbie” movie has won four honors at the Viddy Awards. The campaign received a platinum award in the Influencer Endorsement Campaign category. Additionally, the partnership garnered three gold-level Viddy Awards in Team Achievement, Influencers-Arts and Culture, and Social Media Videos-Use of Celebrity/Influencer.



IZEA and Warner Bros. executed a dynamic and inclusive campaign to celebrate the “Barbie” movie premiere, embodying the diverse spirit of Barbie Land. Spanning over four months, this campaign engaged over 100 creators from the U.S. and beyond, enhancing the film’s cultural impact on a global scale.

Campaign Highlights:

Star-Studded Premiere: Influential creators, including Alix Earle, Patrick Starr, and Chris Olsen, attended the “Barbie” movie premiere, capturing and sharing viral-worthy moments from the pink carpet.

Influential creators, including Alix Earle, Patrick Starr, and Chris Olsen, attended the “Barbie” movie premiere, capturing and sharing viral-worthy moments from the pink carpet. Full Barbie Immersion: Influencers received behind-the-scenes access to the immersive World of Barbie, producing captivating content that showcased the magic of the Barbie universe.

Influencers received behind-the-scenes access to the immersive World of Barbie, producing captivating content that showcased the magic of the Barbie universe. Global Reach: Creators from around the world shared content in their native languages, significantly expanding the campaign's global audience.

Creators from around the world shared content in their native languages, significantly expanding the campaign's global audience. LGBTQ+ Pride: Creators from the LGBTQ+ community participated in the West Hollywood Pride Parade on a vibrant Barbie-themed float, emphasizing Barbie’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

“I am incredibly proud of the “Barbie” movie premiere campaign we executed in partnership with Warner Bros.,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “This campaign not only achieved its marketing objectives but also tapped into and amplified the global phenomenon that is Barbie. By empowering creators from all walks of life, we celebrated the diversity and inclusivity that Barbie represents. This campaign was a true celebration of creativity and community on a global scale.”

The Viddy Awards honor video excellence in the digital space.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

