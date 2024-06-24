Tendonitis Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach USD 298.14 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tendonitis treatment market size is predicted to increase from USD 214.26 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 298.14 billion by 2032. This market is registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2032.



Key takeaways

North America led the market with the largest share in 2023.

By type, tennis elbow segment dominated the market in 2023

By treatment, physical therapy segment dominated the market in 2023



The tendonitis treatment market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. Tendonitis, an inflammation of the tendons, is a common condition that affects a wide range of individuals, from athletes to those engaged in repetitive work tasks. This condition can cause pain and limit mobility, making effective treatment options essential.

Tendonitis treatment market at a glance

Tendinitis, also refers to tendonitis, is a condition where a tendon becomes inflamed or irritated, usually due to overuse or injury. Tendons are the thick cords that attach muscles to the bones, and when they become swollen, it can cause pain and limit movement. The tendinitis treatment market focuses on providing various methods and products to help manage and heal this painful condition.

One of the primary drivers of the tendonitis treatment market is the increasing participation in sports and physical activities. As more people engage in sports, the incident of tendonitis- related injuries rises, leading to a higher demand for treatment options. Athletes are prone to developing tendonitis due to the repetitive motions and high- impact activities inherent in many sports. This has resulted in a growing market for therapies and interventions that can quickly and effectively address these injuries.

In addition to sports-related injuries, the aging population is another significant factor contributing to market growth. As people age, their tendons become less flexible and more susceptible to injury. This demographic shift has led to a higher prevalence of tendonitis among older adults, further driving the need for effective treatment solutions.

Top companies in the tendonitis treatment market:

Arthrex

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories



Growing incidence of tendonitis spurs market expansion

Tendonitis is a widespread condition that affects individuals of all ages, though it is particularly common among athletes and older adults. The growing popularity of sports and recreational activities, combined with an aging population, has led to an increase in tendonitis cases. This condition occurs when tendons, the tissues that connects to muscles bones inflamed. This inflammation often causes pain and limits mobility, necessitating effective treatment options.

Every year around 70,000 Americans are unable to work due to tendonitis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number is increasing, highlighting the urgent need for better treatment solutions. The affected areas frequently include the shoulders, elbows, wrists, knees and heels, with common types of tendonitis being tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, pitcher’s shoulder, swimmer’s shoulder, mothers wrist, jumpers knee and Achilles tendons.

The general public is experiencing an increase in tendonitis cases, estimated at approximately 5 to 10 cases per 100,000 individuals. This trend is expected to drive market demand for treatment options.

Sedentary lifestyle across the globe to create a significant driver

The rise of sedentary lifestyle is becoming a significant driver for the tendonitis treatment market. This lack of physical activity can weaken tendons over time, making them more prone to injury and inflammation. Office workers and individuals with screen- based hobbies are particularly at risk, as their daily routines often involve minimal movement and repetitive strain on specific tendons.

For example, many office workers spend hours typing on keyboards and using mice, which can lead to conditions like “tennis elbow” or “golfer’s elbow”, despite not engaging in these sports.

Lack of Public Awareness to Create a Restraint

While tendonitis is a common condition, many people are not aware of its signs and symptoms. This lack of awareness can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment, potentially worsening the condition. Tendonitis, an inflammation or irritation of a tendon, often presents with symptoms such as pain, swelling, and limited movement in the affected area. However, because these symptoms can be mistaken for other issues like muscle strain or arthritis, people often ignore them, hoping they will resolve on their own.

For instance, a person experiencing persistent pain in their elbow after a game of tennis might dismiss it as a temporary discomfort, not realizing it could be tennis elbow, a form of tendonitis.



This delay in seeking medical attention can exacerbate the condition, making treatment more complicated and prolonged. Early intervention typically involves rest, physical therapy, and anti-inflammatory medications, which are often sufficient to resolve the issue. However, when tendonitis is not addressed promptly, it can lead to chronic pain and may require more intensive treatments such as corticosteroid injections or even surgery.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques to Open Opportunities

The development of new minimally invasive surgical techniques presents a significant opportunity for the tendonitis treatment market. These advanced procedures allow for faster recovery times, less tissue damage, and reduced pain compared to traditional surgeries, making surgical intervention a more appealing option for patients when necessary.

Minimally invasive surgery involves smaller incisions, which leads to less disruption of the surrounding tissues. This results in a quicker healing process, less postoperative pain, and a lower risk of complications such as infections. For instance, arthroscopic surgery, commonly used to treat tendonitis in joints like the shoulder or knee, involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical instruments through small incisions. This allows surgeons to precisely address the damaged tendon while minimizing trauma to the surrounding area.

North America to sustain as a leader in the market

North America leads the tendonitis treatment market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of sports-related injuries. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto are hubs for specialized tendonitis treatments, thanks to numerous healthcare facilities offering cutting-edge therapies. The region's market growth is also fueled by the increasing affordability of medical procedures and the presence of both established and emerging local manufacturers. These companies are continuously innovating, resulting in more personalized and cost-effective treatment options for patients.

Recent advancements in North America include the introduction of sophisticated imaging technologies and minimally invasive surgical procedures, which have improved the accuracy of tendonitis diagnosis and treatment.

Asia Pacific on to grow at a rapid rate

The Asia-Pacific region presents a diverse and rapidly growing tendonitis treatment market. Countries across the region, including smaller towns and rural areas, are seeing an increase in the availability of treatment options. This growth is primarily driven by better access to healthcare services and a rising awareness of tendonitis among the general population.

Local companies in Asia-Pacific are collaborating with major global players to develop innovative and effective treatments for tendonitis. These partnerships enhance the availability and affordability of treatments, ensuring that more patients can receive the care they need. The increasing number of people diagnosed and treated for tendonitis in the region is a testament to these efforts.

In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has seen significant developments in tendonitis treatments. For example, in 2021, Stryker introduced the Citrelock Tendon Fixation Device System, a new tool that repairs damaged tendons without causing further harm.



India, as a part of the Asia-Pacific region, is experiencing notable growth in the tendonitis treatment market. The increasing participation in sports and fitness activities has led to a higher incidence of tendon-related injuries, driving demand for effective treatments. Additionally, the aging population in India is more susceptible to tendonitis, further fueling market growth.

Recent developments in India's healthcare sector have significantly improved the diagnosis and treatment of tendonitis. The introduction of advanced medical technologies and therapies has made treatment more effective and accessible. For instance, the launch of new physical therapy techniques and minimally invasive surgical procedures has provided patients with better options for managing and recovering from tendonitis.

By type, the tennis elbow segment to lead the market

Tennis elbow is the most common type of tendonitis, characterized by pain and tenderness on the outer part of the elbow. This condition often affects people who perform repetitive arm and wrist movements, not just tennis players. Its prevalence makes it a significant segment in the tendonitis treatment market, with numerous therapies and interventions developed specifically to address it.

By treatment, the physical therapy segment to sustain as a leader

Physical therapy stands out as the leading treatment for tendonitis. It involves exercises and techniques designed to strengthen the muscles around the affected tendon, improve flexibility, and reduce pain. This approach is highly effective in managing chronic tendonitis and preventing recurrence, making it the preferred choice for many patients and healthcare providers.

Major Breakthroughs in the Tendonitis Treatment Market:

In 2024, Arthrex, a leading medical device company, announced the launch of its new JetStream Micro W Arthroscopy System in the US. This minimally invasive system allows for improved visualization and potentially faster recovery times during shoulder arthroscopy for rotator cuff tendonitis repair.

In 2024, A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine found that the use of photobiomodulation therapy, a light-based treatment, combined with physical therapy showed promising results in reducing pain and improving function in patients with chronic Achilles tendonitis.

In 2024, The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) released updated clinical guidelines for the treatment of Achilles tendonitis. These guidelines emphasize the importance of non-surgical treatment options like physical therapy and patient education in the initial stages of management.



Tendonitis Treatment Market Segment

By Type

Tennis Elbow

Golfer’s Elbow

Pitcher’s Shoulder

Swimmer’s Shoulder

Runner’s Knee



By Treatment

Therapy Hot and Cold Therapy Physical Therapy Shock Wave Therapy

Medications Pain Relievers Corticosteroid Injections Other Medications

Surgery



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



