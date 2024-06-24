Immersion Cooling Research - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Increase in the Number of Data Centers & Rise in the Production of EVs Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The immersion cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.98% to reach US$1,427.887 million in 2029 from US$317.201 million in 2022.



The major factors stimulating the consumption of immersion cooling solutions are the growing cryptocurrency mining activities, increasing national data center capacity among major economies, and the thermal efficiency demand in electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific region holds a substantial share of the immersion cooling market and is expected to grow in the forecast period.



The enhancement in chip technology and server infrastructure is promoting the growth of regional data centers, creating an increased demand for immersion cooling solutions. For instance, the Indian government declared that the National Data Centre intends to accelerate the nationwide rise in scheduled data center capacity by installing 2000 MW by the end of 2027.



Further, the data center sector is expanding by investing in the region's leading companies such as Microsoft, Dell Technologies, and Samsung. For example, Amazon Web Services reported in November 2022 the opening of its second data center, AWS Asia Pacific Region, in India. Therefore, developing regional data centers is expected to drive the immersion cooling market.



Increase in the number of data centers



The growth in the number of data centers internationally and the evolution in their capacity is stimulating the demand for data centers. As per a report compiled by the North American data center, over 100 data center projects had either been announced or were in the initial process of being planned in the US as of 2021 with major operators and service providers such as Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and Google accounting for approximately more than 90% of these data center projects. The adoption of immersion cooling systems aids data centers in lowering their energy consumption.



Further, the employment of immersion cooling can significantly increase the efficiency of energy usage by data centers. The International Energy Agency estimated that the workloads of data centers would increase by 260% to reach 650 million in 2021 from its initial value of 180 million in 2015, driven by the evolution of digital technologies. Therefore, the rise in data centers across major countries is a significant factor expected to promote the growth of the immersion cooling market over the forecast period.



Rise in the production of electric vehicles



The International Energy Agency announced that the worldwide sale of electric vehicles was estimated at around 6.6 million in 2021. The rising demand for electric vehicles offers an opportunity for the expansion of the immersion cooling market since they are employed to cool the batteries of electric vehicles. Research tests conducted by Exoes's Lab revealed that using immersion cooling solutions to cool EV batteries prolongs battery life, enhances safety by lowering thermal runway accidents, and facilitates quick battery charging.



Furthermore, the increasing need for efficient thermal management to prevent battery fire accidents results in consideration of immersion cooling usage by EV manufacturers and chemical companies such as the Lubrizol Corporation and Ricardo PLC to let the battery be directly submerged in dielectric coolants. Therefore, the increasing need for effective battery cooling systems in electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for immersion cooling systems over the forecast period.



The availability of alternative cooling solutions is impeding the market growth.



The presence of substitutes like conventional cooling systems limits the usage of immersion cooling solutions. However, the easy installation and fewer complications involved with adopting air-cooling products are promoting its use by the data centers of major technology companies such as Google, Meta, and Dell Technologies.



Further, air coolers have been one of the most dominantly used systems to cool data centers over the last decade. However, the upgradation to immersion cooling systems requires data centers to incur additional costs and make certain service infrastructure modifications, causing the continued use of air-cooling technology among certain data centers, leading to a slower growth of the immersion cooling market.



By application, the cryptocurrency mining segment is expected to contribute majorly to the development of the immersion cooling market.



The rise in cryptocurrency mining activities fueled by the release of new software platforms facilitating the cryptocurrency mining process and consumers' increasing focus on digital currency is resulting in high energy consumption by this sector. As a result, the international energy consumed for cryptocurrency mining increased by 300%, changing from 4 TWh in 2015 to approximately 100 to 140 TWh in 2021, as per the data released by the IEA.



This sector's massive surge in energy consumption results in high demand for immersion cooling systems to ensure the smooth functioning of computer systems.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $317.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1427.89 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Environment and Analysis

Major Players and Strategy Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

Competitive Dashboard

Company Profiles

DCX

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

3M

IBM

Eaton

Submer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Schneider Electric

Laird Thermal Systems, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Single-Phase

Two-Phase

By Application

High-Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Others

By Cooling Fluid

Mineral Oils

Synthetic Oils

Fluoro-carbon-based Fluids

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/seula1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment