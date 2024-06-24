Global Smart Grid Market Report 2024-2029, with Analysis of Top 20 Market Leaders in the Rapidly Growing Smart Grid Space

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Grid Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Grid research suite provides detailed and perceptive analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from utility companies, grid operators, energy companies, and technology manufacturers and developers to understand future growth, key trends, and the competitive environment.



The suite features access to data mapping the adoption and smart grid market growth in the coming years, and an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market. Additionally, the report contains an extensive analysis of the 20 market leaders in the smart grid space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing utilities and technology vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such a crucially important and rapidly growing sector.



Key Statistics

$84bn - Total energy cost savings in 2024

$291bn - Total energy cost savings in 2029

249% - 2024 to 209 market growth

2024-2029 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the smart grid market. Specifically, the report addresses challenges posed by hardware and digital technologies relating to electrical grids products and services, ongoing consumer fears regarding security of data, the benefits of increasing regulatory involvement and investment from governments, and how efficient smart grid projects are compared to traditional electricity grids.

The smart grid strategy & trends research also includes analysis of the various segments comprising the smart grid market, and a regional market growth analysis on the current and future development and segment growth of the smart grid market size. It includes the Country Readiness Index assessing the market readiness and growth across all 60 countries featured in our forecast, as well as providing a future outlook.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the smart grid market; accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into financial service providers includes forecasts for total revenue of smart grids and smart meters. A plethora of additional forecasts are included for both the smart grid and smart meter markets.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 20 smart grid vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring market size for key players in the smart grid market.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but the written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in the exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

