JCDecaux Spain receives 6 awards at Cannes Lions, including the Dan Wieden Titanium Prix for its "Meet Marina Prieto" campaign

Paris, June 24th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that JCDecaux Spain has received 6 awards at the Cannes Lions, including the Dan Wieden Titanium Prix, for its "Meet Marina Prieto" campaign.



This campaign has achieved outstanding success at international advertising festivals, recognised as one of the most creative advertising campaigns of the year. At the recent Cannes Lions, the world’s most prestigious advertising festival, the campaign won the highest distinction, the Prix Dan Wieden Titanium Lion for creating a ground-breaking and transformative showcase for Outdoor effectiveness and the power of storytelling. Together, DAVID Madrid and JCDecaux challenged the traditional conventions of the industry. Thanks to this approach, they also won a Grand Prix in Creative B2B, the first Spanish campaign to win this category. These latest awards place Spain in third place out of countries as ranked by creativity and effectiveness relating to the provision of professional products and services. 'Meet Marina Prieto' was awarded in multiple categories, winning a Gold Lion in Outdoor, a Bronze Lion in Creative B2B, and a Silver Lion and a Bronze Lion in Social & Influencer.

The campaign has already been successful at the D&AD Awards, where it won a Graphite pencil in the Media (Micro-Talent & Influencers) category, as well as two Wood pencils in Digital & Social and in Direct (Press & Out-of-Home). These awards underscore the significant social, cultural, and advertising impact of the campaign.

The 100-year-old Galician woman who captivated commuters on the Madrid Metro

The innovative campaign by DAVID Madrid, which was displayed in the Madrid Metro, has demonstrated the effectiveness of OOH and shown its ability to engage audiences. To reach this objective, the agency chose to highlight genuine everyday moments in the life of Marina Prieto, an endearing 100-year-old Galician woman who regularly shares photos with her family on Instagram. Posters with the strapline “Meet Marina” featuring Marina in a range of everyday scenes including her birthday and daily nap were soon displayed across the Madrid Metro – generating huge curiosity among Madrileños who wondered who she was. People began searching for information about Marina, to talk about her on social networks and even began taking selfies with the posters. The campaign’s objective was to generate a word-of-mouth buzz and to take Marina's influence beyond social media, sharing it in locations where people gather each day. Marina's posts were displayed in more than 800 advertising spaces in the Madrid Metro network, including central stations such as Nuevos Ministerios, Moncloa, and Lavapiés. This campaign showcased the transformative power of Out-of-Home media. The campaign generated more than 400,000 impressions in just one week and achieved interactions with 92,000 unique accounts in one month. Marina's Instagram account went from having just a few followers to over 10,000, making her a public figure and demonstrating the significant influence she has had on society.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded the prestigious Titanium Prix and 5 other major prizes. This work is not just a creative idea. It is about changing perceptions and enhancing the value of Out-of-Home: a powerful medium in the daily lives of people that brings them together and generates lasting interactions with audiences, as powerfully shown by the Marina campaign in the metro. It has also demonstrated the role of JCDecaux in the metro, which makes passengers' journeys informative, entertaining and event-driven, enabling brands to build a high-quality daily relationship with their audiences. The campaign has also highlighted the key role of metro advertising and more generally of outdoor advertising in omnichannel communication strategies, creating synergies between offline and online campaigns. On behalf of the JCDecaux Executive Board, we congratulate our Spanish teams for their success. This is a great honour for our Group which also reaffirms Spain's excellence in the creation of internationally renowned campaigns.”

