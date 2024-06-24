ASM share buyback update June 17 – 21, 2024

Almere, The Netherlands
June 24, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
June 17, 2024150€ 692.35€ 103,853
June 18, 2024150€ 694.85€ 104,228
June 19, 2024150€ 693.28€ 103,993
June 20, 2024150€ 729.91€ 109,486
June 21, 2024150€ 709.75€ 106,462
Total750€ 704.03€ 528,022

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 39.0% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

