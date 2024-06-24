Global Telecommunications Cloud Strategies Industry Report 2024-2028: Proportion of Cellular Data Serviced by the Cloud is Forecast at 52% By 2028

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecommunications Cloud Strategies Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Telecommunications Cloud research suite provides actionable insights and analysis into this rapidly growing and competitive market; enabling stakeholders, such as operators, cloud providers, network equipment providers, and hyperscalers to navigate and capitalise on the development of cloud infrastructure in telecommunications networks.



This is achieved through a detailed assessment of the advantages of cloud computing services, the adoption of cloud computing and platforms across various countries, and the benefits to network performance, business models, network operations, and operational expenses. Moreover, the report provides detailed strategic recommendations and analysis of how operators can leverage advanced cloud technology to improve their enterprise and consumer customer experiences, as well as operational efficiency. This includes key recommendations on how operators can develop a flexible infrastructure and cloud-based solutions which offer advanced edge network capabilities and reduced time-to-market for new telecom services, whilst enhancing experiences for consumers.



The suite includes access to data mapping, the cloudification of wireless cellular networks and future growth of telecommunications cloud, an insightful study uncovering the latest cloud computing trends and opportunities within the market, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 11 market leaders in cloud service provision.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market, operators, cloud service providers, and hyperscalers; shaping their future strategy for monetisation and digital transformation in the telecom industry. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of a crucial and rapidly growing market.



Key Statistics

$26.6bn - Telecommunications cloud expenditure in 2024

$64.9bn - Telecommunications cloud expenditure in 2028

52% - Proportion of cellular data serviced by the cloud in 2028

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the telecommunications cloud market; addressing challenges posed by the highly complex nature of telecommunications cloud. It details and analyses the ongoing development of new standards for cloud-native architecture, open-source projects by communications service providers, such as Linux Nephio, and the development of hybrid cloud solutions.

Also included is analysis and recommendations on how operators can gain a competitive edge in customer satisfaction through improved quality of service through leveraging advanced cloud computing technologies, such as public cloud services. These technologies will be vital to enabling operators to capitalise on the latest telecommunications business opportunities, through new business models, and customer segments, as well as reducing operational costs.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the telecommunications cloud market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for operators and cloud service providers.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into operators, telecommunications cloud service providers, and hyperscalers provides forecasts for the total number of active mobile subscribers, and operator revenue from mobile subscribers. Also included are forecasts for total telecommunications cloud expenditure split by public and private cloud technologies, and cellular data serviced by the cloud.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 11 telecommunications cloud service providers via the Competitor Leaderboard. This features market sizing for major players in the telecommunications cloud industry and detailed analysis of their respective telco clouds.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but the written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in an exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

