Jotul Group - Interim financial report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024

The Jøtul Group (representing Jøtul AS together with its subsidiaries) is one of the three largest suppliers of fireplaces in Europe and a significant player in North America. The company, with a history dating back to 1853 through its legacy as one of Norway’s oldest companies, distributes stand-alone stoves, inserts, frames and accessories for fireplaces. The Group’s main brands are Jøtul, Scan and Ravelli. The Jøtul fireplaces are manufactured from cast iron and appear timeless and robust, with Norwegian origins. The Scan fireplaces are manufactured from plated steel and are characterized by modern Danish design, while the Ravelli pellets stoves are characterized by Italian design and technology. The head office is based in Norway. Manufacturing takes place through own production in Norway, Poland, France and the USA, in addition to a range of bought-in products. The products are sold through one of the most wide-reaching global networks in the industry, consisting of own sales companies and distributors. The products reach the end consumers through specialty shops, and in Norway also through building materials retail chains.

In Q1 2024, the Jotul Group reached a consolidated net loss of MNOK -76.1 (Q1 2023: profit of MNOK 65.1). The operating result amounted to a loss of MNOK -54.9 in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: profit of MNOK 80.8). The total comprehensive loss for Q1 2024 was MNOK -59.7 (Q1 2023: profit of MNOK 83.4).

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CEST on 24 June 2024.

