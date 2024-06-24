Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit Vendor Market Share Analysis 2023: Huawei Technologies Remains the One to Beat, It is All About China, Again

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Vendor Market Share Analysis, 2022-2023, 6th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. The report covers the global market share for 2022-2023 shipments by RU/AAU vendor.

The following RU/AAU vendors are analyzed:

Airspan Networks

CICT Mobile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

DKK Co., Ltd.

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Samsung Networks

Tejas Networks

Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Features

2022-2023 Shipments by Vendor

2022-2023 Shipments by Region

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 1: 2023 MARKET SHARE

Huawei Technologies, still the one to beat!

Geographical Analysis - It is all about China (Still Again)

Open RAN/vRAN Market Analysis

North America Region

Latin America Region

Europe Region

Africa Region

The Middle East Region

Rest of Asia Pacific Region

India Region

China Region

CHAPTER 2: RU/AAU VENDOR ANALYSIS

Airspan Networks Holdings, Inc.

CICT Mobile Communications Equipment Co., Ltd. (China Information and Communication Technology Group)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

DKK Co., Ltd.

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Samsung Networks

Tejas Networks

Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation

ZTE Corporation

