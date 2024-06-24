Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit Vendor Market Share Analysis 2023: Huawei Technologies Remains the One to Beat, It is All About China, Again

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Vendor Market Share Analysis, 2022-2023, 6th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. The report covers the global market share for 2022-2023 shipments by RU/AAU vendor.
The following RU/AAU vendors are analyzed:
- Airspan Networks
- CICT Mobile
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- DKK Co., Ltd.
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Samsung Networks
- Tejas Networks
- Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
Features
- 2022-2023 Shipments by Vendor
- 2022-2023 Shipments by Region
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 1: 2023 MARKET SHARE
- Huawei Technologies, still the one to beat!
- Geographical Analysis - It is all about China (Still Again)
- Open RAN/vRAN Market Analysis
- North America Region
- Latin America Region
- Europe Region
- Africa Region
- The Middle East Region
- Rest of Asia Pacific Region
- India Region
- China Region
CHAPTER 2: RU/AAU VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Airspan Networks Holdings, Inc.
- CICT Mobile Communications Equipment Co., Ltd. (China Information and Communication Technology Group)
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd
- DKK Co., Ltd.
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Samsung Networks
- Tejas Networks
- Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
