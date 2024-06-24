Groundworks® Continues Growth in California with the Acquisition of EagleLIFT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, the nation’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, announces its expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of EagleLIFT in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. This marks the third Groundworks office in California in under a year, a substantial step in the growth of both residential and commercial services.



“Groundworks continues our expansion along the west coast with the addition of EagleLIFT,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “EagleLIFT brings years of local expertise and quality service in Southern California, coupled with a strong commercial presence in both California and Nevada.”

For over 20 years, EagleLIFT has specialized in managing complex foundation, concrete and soil stabilization projects for residential homes and commercial facilities. As a certified engineering contractor, EagleLIFT performs soil-densification, fills voids that threaten the integrity of a building, and lifts and levels a structure back to grade. EagleLIFT will primarily serve homeowners throughout Southern California but will continue to provide commercial services across California, Nevada and Arizona.

“Partnering with Groundworks will deliver outstanding value to our customers, with its robust tech-forward solutions and capital resources as a growing company,” said Cliff Frazao, President of EagleLIFT. “We share a commitment to transparency, quality and excellence in customer service, as well as in our dedication to the valued experts on our team. Our employees will now have access to enriching training and career advancement opportunities – while also becoming part owners of the company!”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first international foundation solutions company. This marks the company’s eighth acquisition this year.

