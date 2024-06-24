Para Aramid Fiber Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 with Tejin Aramid, DuPont, Kolon Industries, Hyosung, & Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Dominating

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Para Aramid Fiber Market Trends: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global para aramid fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.



The future of the para aramid fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety garments, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, and oil and gas industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of para aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing in defense and industrial sectors.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies para aramid fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Para Aramid Fiber Market Insight

Protection segment will remain the largest application and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing need for protection of military personnel from mine attacks is expected to drive demand for mine-resistant ambush protected automobiles.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the protective clothing segment is driven by strict regulation for employee health and safety and also it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Para Aramid Fiber Market

Market Size Estimates: Para aramid fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, product and region

Regional Analysis: Para aramid fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, product and regions for the para aramid fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the para aramid fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Para Aramid Fiber Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Para Aramid Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

3.3.1: Friction Materials

3.3.1.1: Brakes

3.3.1.2: Gaskets

3.3.2: Protection

3.3.2.1: Bullet Proof Vests

3.3.2.2: Bullet Proof Vehicles

3.3.2.3: Combat Helmet

3.3.3: Electrical Transmission

3.3.3.1: Optical Cable

3.3.3.2: Others

3.3.4: Safety

3.3.4.1: Fire Fighting Gear

3.3.4.2: Protective Gears

3.3.5: Rubber Reinforcement

3.3.5.1: Conveyor Belts

3.3.5.2: Others

3.3.6: Tire Reinforcement

3.3.7: Oil and Gas

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Global Para Aramid Fiber Market by Product

3.4.1: Filament Yarn

3.4.2: Short Fibers

3.4.3: Pulp

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Para Aramid Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.2.1: Market by Application

4.3: European Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.3.1: Market by Application

4.4: APAC Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.4.1: Market by Application

4.5: ROW Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.5.1: Market by Application



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Para Aramid Fiber Market by Product

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Para Aramid Fiber Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Para Aramid Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion

6.3.3: Certificate and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Teijin Aramid

7.2: DowDuPont

7.3: Kolon Industries Inc.,

7.4: Hyosung Corporation

7.5: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.



