Aircraft Computers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Aircraft Computers Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Type (Flight Controls, Engine Controls, Flight Management Computers, Mission Computers, Utility Controls), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs), by Application (Commercial, Military, Para-military), by End-user (OEM, Aftermarket) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies.

The global aircraft computers market is estimated at US$8,656.6 in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Deployment of Inflight Entertainment Systems to Open New Avenues

The deployment of inflight entertainment systems presents a significant opportunity for the aircraft computer market. As the aviation industry continues to prioritize passenger experience, airlines are increasingly investing in advanced inflight entertainment technologies. Enhanced computing systems are essential for delivering a seamless and immersive entertainment experience, including high-quality video streaming, interactive games, and real-time connectivity. The integration of sophisticated aircraft computers allows airlines to differentiate their services, attracting more passengers and potentially increasing revenues through premium entertainment offerings. This trend not only enhances the overall travel experience but also opens up avenues for the aircraft computer market to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing demands of both airlines and passengers.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Modernization of Existing Aircraft Fleet Driving the Market Growth

The aircraft computers market forward is the ongoing modernization efforts of existing aircraft fleets. As airlines and military forces seek to extend the operational life of their aircraft, there is a growing need to upgrade and retrofit older models with advanced avionics and computer systems. This modernization drive is fueled by the desire to enhance aircraft performance, safety, and efficiency. Aircraft computers play a pivotal role in this process, allowing for the integration of new technologies, improved navigation systems, and upgraded communication capabilities. The modernization trend is not limited to commercial airlines but extends to military and business aviation, contributing to sustained growth in the aircraft computers market.

Growing Emphasis on Aircraft Safety Driving the Market Growth

The increasing emphasis on aircraft safety is a paramount factor propelling the growth of the aircraft computers market. With the aviation industry placing a strong focus on enhancing safety standards and reducing accident rates, the role of advanced avionics and computing systems becomes pivotal. Aircraft computers contribute significantly to safety through features such as collision avoidance systems, automated flight control, and real-time monitoring. Regulatory bodies and aviation authorities globally are imposing stringent safety regulations, compelling aircraft manufacturers and operators to invest in cutting-edge computer technologies to ensure the highest levels of safety. This growing awareness and commitment to safety standards act as a compelling driver for the adoption of advanced aircraft computers across various segments of the aviation industry, positively impacting market growth.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Rapid Economic Development in Emerging Market

The rapid economic development observed in emerging markets presents a promising opportunity for the aircraft computer market. As economies in various regions experience growth, there is an associated increase in air travel demand. Airlines operating in these emerging markets seek to expand their fleets and update their avionics systems to meet higher passenger traffic. This growth translates into a rising need for advanced aircraft computers that can support the increasing complexity of modern avionics and navigation requirements. The market can capitalize on this opportunity by offering tailored solutions that align with the expansion plans of airlines in emerging markets, fostering long-term partnerships and contributing to the overall global growth of the aircraft computer industry.

India's aviation industry has experienced significant growth in the past 9 years. The number of operational airports in the country has doubled from 74 in 2014 to 148 in April 2023. The springboard for this growth has been the government’s policies and initiatives. One such initiative is the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) launched in 2016, which aims to provide connectivity to unserved and underserved airports of the country through the revival of the existing airstrips and airports.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aircraft computers market are BAE Systems plc, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parker Meggitt, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defence, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On November 2023, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a global leader in motion and control technologies launched its new line of aircraft computers. The new computers are designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern aircraft systems.





