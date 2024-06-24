Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Component (Cryogenic Shippers, Cryogenic Storage Freezers, Ultra-Low Freezers, Cold Chain Management Systems, Shipment and Storage Medium, Cryogenic Packout Kits, Others), by Services (Transportation, Storage, Packaging), by Mode of Transport (Air Transport, Ground Transport, Water Transport), by Holding Temperature Range (Cryogenic, Refrigerated, Ambient, Others), by End-users (Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies.

The global cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market is estimated at US$1,877.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Escalating Adoption of Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies is Driving the Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

Recent advancements in cell and gene therapy have led to the approval of numerous novel treatments for conditions such as blood disorders and cancer. On March 14, 2024, the FDA granted approval to Bristol Myers Squibb's Breyanzi, marking it as the inaugural CAR T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic leukaemia. Additionally, on February 17, 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Iovance Biotherapeutics' Amtagvi, a one-time cell therapy for unresectable or metastatic melanoma, with ongoing studies to confirm its efficacy. As the adoption of these therapies increases, the demand for proper storage, distribution, and logistics of cell and gene therapy products is expected to rise. Transporting these therapies to various countries requires a highly controlled and regulated process to ensure their safety and efficacy, which will significantly boost the cold chain logistics market.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 359-page report provides 146 tables and 198 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, process, upstream, downstream, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growth in Cancer and Genetic Disorders

Genetic disorders, stemming from abnormalities in genetic makeup and chromosomes, present a range of physical and mental health challenges globally. Disorders like alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, cystic fibrosis, beta thalassemia, haemophilia, and sickle cell disease have gained prominence due to factors including heightened awareness, advancements in diagnostic technology, and environmental and lifestyle changes. Low-income nations, in particular, face challenges such as inadequate diets, exposure to environmental toxins, and unhealthy lifestyles, increasing the risk of genetic abnormalities.

The WHO estimates that 5% of the global population carries sickle-cell disease, hemoglobin disorders, or thalassaemia, with over 300,000 babies born annually with severe hemoglobin disorders. Thalassemia, prevalent in regions like the Mediterranean, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, affects approximately 4.4 out of every 10,000 live births globally, with up to 40% of Southeast Asia's population being genetic carriers. These factors are poised to drive demand for cell and gene therapies in these regions, further emphasizing the necessity for proper transportation and storage of these biotherapeutics.

Increasing Strategic Initiatives Among Market Players Are Shaping the Industry's Future

The intricate processes involved in manufacturing, storing, and delivering cell and gene therapies demand a high level of expertise, specialized infrastructure, and adherence to stringent regulatory standards for global distribution. Major market players, spanning manufacturers to specialized logistics companies, are increasingly pursuing strategic initiatives such as launching new services and products, forging collaborations, and forming agreements to ensure the safe and efficient storage and transportation of these temperature-sensitive biologics. Regulatory bodies are also actively involved, offering crucial support to ensure compliance with international regulations and guidelines for therapeutic transportation. Significant initiatives include AmerisourceBergen's World Courier announcing the implementation of a real-time location monitoring solution across its multi-use packages in April 2023, aimed at enhancing shipment visibility during transit on a global scale.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Stringent Government Regulations for Cell and Gene Therapy Transportation Are Expected to Boost the Market Growth

Stringent government regulations for cell and gene therapy transportation and storage present significant growth opportunities for market players by necessitating strict compliance measures. Companies must adhere to meticulous documentation standards, such as detailed records of temperature monitoring and handling procedures. For example, logistics providers like DHL and UPS offer specialized software to streamline these processes, ensuring regulatory compliance. Validation of cold chain processes is critical, involving extensive studies and costs to confirm the efficacy of temperature-controlled packaging, as seen with services from companies like Pelican BioThermal. Quality control measures, including audits and real-time monitoring, are essential for maintaining product integrity, with firms like Cryoport exemplifying strict adherence to these standards, thereby ensuring the safe and effective delivery of biologic products.

Surge in Cell and Gene Therapies Pipeline

The cell and gene therapy landscape is witnessing a surge in clinical pipeline strength and product approvals, propelled by technological advancements and substantial investments in research and development. This momentum is driving a significant increase in clinical studies focused on cell and gene therapeutics across various medical indications, extending beyond genetic disorders. Major biopharmaceutical companies are actively exploring the potential of these therapies for a diverse range of conditions.

Recent clinical findings have highlighted promising outcomes, particularly in areas like autoimmune disorders, where therapies such as regulatory T cells and mesenchymal stem cells have shown potential as future drug candidates, with approximately 1000 cell and gene therapies currently in the product development pipeline. For instance, on 4 January 2024, AbbVie and Umoja Biopharma announced two exclusive agreements to develop CAR-T cell therapies using Umoja's VivoVec platform. In future approval of these temperature sensitive biotherapeutics is estimated to increase necessity for temperature controlled and specific storage and transportation of these biologics to patients and healthcare providers in various parts of the globe.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented with a lot of companies and products available for cold chain logistics of cell and gene therapies. The major players in the market are Cencora, Inc., Cardinal Health, Catalent Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Marken (a UPS Company), A.P. Moller – Maersk, CryoPort Inc., DHL, FedEx, Arvato SE, NMDP BioTherapies, BioLife Solutions Inc., BioStor Systems Inc., Yourway, Atelerix Ltd., Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, MasterControl Solutions, Inc., TrakCel, Modality Solutions, and sedApta s.r.l. Companies focusing on the cell and gene therapy cold chain market utilize specialized solutions, integrated logistics, and regulatory compliance expertise. Modality Solutions and CryoPort Inc. offer customized cold chain processes, whereas DHL, FedEx, and Marken provide temperature-controlled global logistics services. Cardinal Health and Modality Solutions excel in regulatory compliance, assisting clients in navigating industry regulations to ensure the safe transportation of therapies.

Recent Developments

On 18 th April 2024, BioLife Solutions announced the divestment of its Stirling Freezer unit into a completely owned subsidiary Global Cooling, Inc.

April 2024, BioLife Solutions announced the divestment of its Stirling Freezer unit into a completely owned subsidiary Global Cooling, Inc. On 8 th April 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced its ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers. The TSX Universal Series ULT Freezers are designed to adapt to scientists' workflows in various laboratory environments.

April 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced its ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers. The TSX Universal Series ULT Freezers are designed to adapt to scientists' workflows in various laboratory environments. On 21st February 2024, A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk opened its state-of-the-art, integrated cold chain facility at the Ruakura Superhub, solidifying Hamilton as a key touch point within the Golden Triangle for freighting and logistics in New Zealand. With approximately NZD 140-150 (~US$92) million invested in the Ruakura facility, it makes it Maersk’s biggest infrastructure investment in the country.





