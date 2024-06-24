Machine Learning Engineering Course For Software Engineers 2024 Launch - Interview Kickstart Releases Best New ML Engineer Course

Santa Clara, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a frontrunner in AI/ML technical interview preparation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its most comprehensive Machine Learning (ML) course to date. Designed by top engineers from FAANG+ companies, this program is ideal for software engineers, data scientists, and STEM graduates aspiring to transition into AI/ML engineering roles. For more information, visit www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/machine-learning-course

This ML course is also tailored for individuals who want to master the domain of Machine Learning, provided they have a STEM background. In addition to software engineers, developers and data science professionals aiming to become AI/ML engineers will find this course particularly beneficial. Software developers and data science/engineering professionals aspiring to secure top positions at FAANG+ companies have two compelling reasons to choose Interview Kickstart. Firstly, the program provides live online classes and immediate feedback from seasoned FAANG+ instructors. Secondly, it features a distinctive Capstone Project, offering practical ML experience to develop industry-relevant, real-world applications.

The program covers Python fundamentals, essential ML mathematics, and advanced machine learning frameworks. It’s designed to provide a 360° learning experience, combining technical expertise with practical applications. Courses are designed and taught by seasoned ML engineers from FAANG+ companies, ensuring top-tier education and insights directly from industry leaders. Participants can undertake up to 15 mock interviews with hiring managers from top companies like Google and Apple. These sessions provide domain-specific practice, detailed personalized feedback, and realistic interview experiences.

The Machine Learning Engineering course offers one-on-one teaching, homework assistance, solution discussions, and individual sessions. This personalized support ensures that each learner receives the help they need to succeed. Students gain hands-on experience with real-life machine learning projects, providing valuable practical knowledge that is directly applicable in the industry. The program includes dedicated modules on interview preparation, salary negotiation, resume building, LinkedIn profile optimization, personal branding, and live behavioral workshops. This holistic approach ensures that students are not only technically proficient but also ready to excel in their careers.

With a proven track record of training over 21,000 tech professionals in advancing their careers, Interview Kickstart has become a trusted platform for career advancement. Many graduates have secured positions at industry giants such as Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, with some experiencing up to a 66.5% increase in salary post-course completion.

Alumni from Interview Kickstart have landed high-paying and rewarding roles at top tech companies, including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Netflix. The program’s focus on real-world applications and thorough preparation makes it an indispensable resource for anyone serious about advancing in the AI/ML field.

Burhanuddin Pithawala, a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart, emphasized the critical need for such advanced courses. "The AI and ML sectors are advancing at an unprecedented pace, creating a significant skills gap. Our courses are designed not only to help professionals grasp the fundamentals of ML but also to manage the complete lifecycle of ML operations," Pithawala said. He added, "Through our hands-on instruction and simulated interview sessions, we are committed to significantly boosting our students' chances of securing their dream roles."

As the demand for ML engineers continues to rise, Interview Kickstart remains committed to providing exceptional training and preparation services, empowering tech professionals to excel in their careers. Enrollment is now open for the course. Tech professionals are encouraged to seize this opportunity to enhance their skills and boost their careers. For more details and to enroll, visit the the Interview Kickstart website www.interviewkickstart.com

