Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LW) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LW) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Lamb Weston common stock between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 24, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants knew of, or recklessly disregarded, problems associated with the ERP system that would hinder its successful implementation; (ii) despite those issues, Lamb Weston pushed ahead with its implementation of an ERP system that was not ready to go live, knowing that a premature roll-out would have a material negative impact on Lamb Weston’s business and operations; and (iii) to the extent Lamb Weston purported to warn of risks regarding the negative impacts from an unsuccessful implementation of the ERP system, defendants omitted that such risks had already begun to materialize.

When investors learned the truth, Lamb Weston’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Lamb Weston’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before August 12, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

