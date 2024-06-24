Lowey Dannenberg Notifies EQUINIX, INC. (“Equinix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against EQUINIX, INC. (“Equinix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Equinix common stock between May 3, 2019 and March 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 2, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Equinix manipulated its financials to reduce operational expenses and boost Adjusted Funds From Operations; (2) Equinix oversold power capacity and did not warn of the risks associated with this practice; (3); Equinix lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Equinix’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Equinix’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before July 1, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.