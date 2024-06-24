Bethel Platform - Hack Proof Blockchain-Based Secure Decentralised File Storage With (ZKP) Zero-Knowledge Proofs

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What is Bethel Platform and what does it solve?

Bethel Platform introduces a state-of-the-art decentralized storage solution, leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKp) to enhance data privacy and security in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. This advanced storage option prioritizes user privacy, ensuring data integrity and security without compromising on accessibility and efficiency.

Bethel zkpStorage leverages a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) to provide a secure and scalable on-chain asset storage system, accessible via a mobile wallet. This integration ensures enhanced security, privacy, and efficiency, offering a user-friendly solution for managing decentralized storage assets on the go. The system's realworld applications (RWA) span various sectors, ensuring robust, reliable, and transparent data management for users.

Seamlessly transitioning from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, the Bethel Platform offers a smart container system integrated with Zero-Knowledge Proofs. This system facilitates secure and efficient hosting of decentralized databases, promoting scalable and resilient data management solutions.

Bethel Platform provides a robust platform for hosting decentralized applications (DApps) and AI-driven solutions, fortified with ZeroKnowledge Proofs. This platform ensures the secure processing and management of sensitive data, essential for AI algorithms and DApp functionalities.

Token Overview



- Token name: Bethel Platform

- Token symbol:BECX/USDT

- Total supply: 1,000,000,000



Key components of Bethel Platform

- DID: Provides users with a unique decentralized identifier (DID), enhancing security and privacy.

- Storage UI: Provides a modern user interface for managing and accessing storage services seamlessly.

- File scanning: Ensures data integrity by scanning files for security and compliance.

- ZK service:Implements zero-knowledge proofs for data privacy and security without compromising efficiency.

- File chunk service: Optimizes data storae and transfer by segmenting files into manageable chunks.

- Onchain metadata: Provides an immutable record of file metadata on the blockchain, enhancing transparency and security.

- Storage module:Acts as the primary storage module, employing decentralized storage techniques.

- IPFS supported storage module: Integrates with IPFS to offer interoperable and efficient storage solutions.



What are the strengths of Bethel Platform?

- Utilizes Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKp) in the decentralized Web 3.0 ZKp Storage, ensuring data privacy and security.

- Preserving user confidentiality while maintaining data integrity and accessibility.

- Offers Decentralized ZKp Smart Container System for seamless database hosting transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.

- Incorporating ZKp, providing secure and efficient management of decentralized databases.

- Facilitates a secure platform for decentralized applications (DApps) and AI hosting with ZKp integration ensuring the protection of sensitive data essential for AI algorithms and DApps functionalities.

- Modules enhance data protection and interoperability, leveraging the strengths of both modules.

- Incorporates Quantum Computer Security Proofs to safeguard against future quantum computing threats employing quantum-resistant cryptographic measures to ensure long-term data security.

- Offers a user-friendly interface with simplified access through the Bethel Wallet while implementing unique Decentralized Identifiers (DID) for enhanced user authentication and security.

- Advanced off-chain and on-chain ZK services ensure efficient data processing and integrity using a sophisticated File Chunk Service and On-chain Metadata to optimize data management and bolster security.

- DePIN-Enabled On-Chain Metadata Management is crucial for transparency, security, and immutability. Files are divided into chunks and hashed for unique identification. Metadata includes file details and permissions, stored on-chain for an immutable record. Smart contracts manage access, ensuring only authorized retrievals. This approach ensures tamperproof metadata, verifiable file integrity, and maintained data privacy through Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP).



Conclusion

Bethel Web3 Platform is positioned to be a pioneering force in the world of secure and efficient data management within our increasingly decentralized digital landscape. By harnessing the power of decentralization, it provides a scalable and adaptable solution to meet the evolving demands of data security, accessibility, and integrity. As technology continues to advance, the Bethel Web3 Platform remains at the forefront, driving innovation and shaping the future of data management. With its commitment to user privacy, advanced security measures, and seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies, the Bethel Web3 Platform is poised to play a transformative role in the digital era.





