Western Dermatology Consultants Upgrades Morpheus8 and More

When it comes to cosmetic dermatology in Albuquerque, the team at Western Dermatology Consultants is always seeking to level up the treatment options available for patients seeking the latest in care. After adding Morpheus8 microneedling to the service menu in fall 2023, the practice has now brought in an Optimas device, enabling them to provide not only the radiofrequency microneedling of Morpheus8, but also Diolaze for hair removal and Lumecca for addressing sun damage, redness, and more.



Structure-providing collagen is an important element in the skin for anyone interested in maintaining a youthful look. Since levels of the protein drop in the skin over time, signs of aging—including fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging—begin to appear.

Microneedling and the introduction of radiofrequency energy are both proven treatments for kickstarting new collagen production to restore valuable structure. Pairing the two strategies together improves the results, creating a smoother surface, reducing the appearance of pores, minimizing acne scars and similar blemishes, and targeting unwanted wrinkles. The increase in collagen can also improve contours in the lower and middle face, giving the jawline and cheekbones more definition.

In addition to triggering collagen production, treatments also encourage the building of new elastin, which gives the skin a youthful pliancy.

Lumecca uses intense pulsed light (IPL) to generate heat in darker-pigmented areas, leading to their destruction. This makes Lumecca treatments ideal for targeting pigmented lesions, as well as the redness in visible blood vessels. The heat can also improve skin texture.

Diolaze focuses power on follicles in areas where patients no longer want to grow hair. The heat generated by the device is absorbed by pigmented cells, damaging the follicle and preventing the future generation of new hair. The results are considered permanent, which means patients can choose this treatment instead of a lifetime of shaving, waxing, or plucking.

The Optimas device at Western Dermatology Consultants expands on the practice’s already lengthy list of treatment offerings, including a wide range of injectables (wrinkle relaxers, fillers, etc.), other laser and light options, and more

