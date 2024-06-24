Target Hospitality Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Target Hospitality investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 10, 2024, Target Hospitality issued a press release announcing that it had “received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing South Texas Family Residential Center (‘STFRC’) services agreement with Target’s migrant programming partner (‘STFRC Partner’), effective in 60 days, or on or about August 9, 2024 (‘Effective Date’).” Target Hospitality stated that it “intends to provide operational and financial updates giving effect to the termination prior to June 30, 2024.”

On this news, Target Hospitality’s stock price fell $3.305 per share, or 31.48%, to close at $7.195 per share on June 11, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising